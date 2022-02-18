Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India sale date, pre-booking offers announced: Check details

Samsung will start selling the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra in India from March 11.

Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra will go on sale in India starting March 11, Samsung announced today. Pre-bookings for these phones will begin February 23 through March 10. Currently, they’re available for pre-reservations in the country. Samsung has also announced several pre-booking offers to make the Galaxy S22 series more appealing to customers.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series India pre-booking timeline

Pre-bookings for the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra will start from February 23 in India. This will be available both online and offline. You’ll be able to pre-book the Galaxy S22 series offline from leading retail outlets and Samsung exclusive stores. Alternatively, you can pre-book the phones online from Samsung online store and Amazon India. Pre-bookings will be open until March 10.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series India pre-booking offers

Galaxy S22 Ultra buyers will be eligible to get a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 worth Rs 26,999 for just Rs 2,999 on pre-booking the phone. Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 buyers can get Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds worth Rs 11,999 for Rs 999 on pre-booking either device.

If you happen to be an existing Galaxy S or Galaxy Note series device owner, Samsung will give you an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000 on purchase of Galaxy S22 series. The company will also offer up to Rs 5,000 upgrade bonus on “other” devices.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series India sale date

Samsung will start selling the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra in India from March 11.

To recall, the Galaxy S22 series will be available in select markets starting February 25.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series India prices

Galaxy S22 (8GB/128GB): Rs 72,999

Galaxy S22 (8GB/256GB): Rs 76,999

Galaxy S22+ (8GB/128GB): Rs 84,999

Galaxy S22+ (8GB/256GB): Rs 88,999

Galaxy S22 Ultra (12GB/256GB): Rs 1,09,999

Galaxy S22 Ultra (12GB/512GB): Rs 1,18,999

The 12GB/512GB version of S22 Ultra will come in Burgundy and Phantom Black. The 12GB/256GB model will come in Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White. The S22+ and S22 will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Green.

There is no word on Galaxy Tab S8 series India launch at the time of writing.