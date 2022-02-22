Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India pre-booking goes ‘live’ today: Price, offers

Here’s everything you need to know to pre-book your phone.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series: Last week, South Korean tech giant Samsung launched its flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S22 series, in India. Now, the details about a pre-booking event have also been shared by the company. The pre-booking event is slated to be held on Samsung Live in a matter of hours, and during the event, customers will be able to pre-book the smartphones in the series – Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22. Here’s everything you need to know to pre-book your phone.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series pre-booking event: When and where

The pre-booking event will be conducted by Samsung on Samsung Live, the company’s own live ecommerce platform. The event will begin at 6 pm on Tuesday, February 22, and customers wishing to get their hands on these devices during the event would need to go to samsung.com.

Customers pre-booking the phones during this event will also be getting some benefits as well as exclusive offers for a limited time period. The company said that customers who pre-book the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra during the event or “till midnight on February 22” will be eligible to get a Galaxy Watch4 at a cost of Rs 2,999, instead of its usual cost of Rs 26,999. Apart from this, they would also have an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 8,000. Moreover, some select customers would also have the chance to get the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone in a limited edition gift box along with free Galaxy Buds2.

Apart from that, customers who pre-book the Galaxy S22 during this time frame would be getting Galaxy Buds2 for free instead of the usual cost of Rs 11,999, while also getting an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 8,000.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series price in India

In India, the Galaxy S22 will cost customers Rs 72,999 for the 8GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB model will set them back by Rs 76,999. Both the models are available in Phantom Black, Phantom White and Green colours.

Meanwhile, the 8GB/128GB Galaxy S22+ model has been priced at Rs 84,999 and the 8GB/256GB model will cost users Rs 88,999. The colours available are the same as Galaxy S22.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra 12GB/256GB model available in Burgundy, Phantom Black and Phantom White colours will cost Rs 1,09,999, while the 12GB/512GB model, which is available in Burgundy and Phantom Black, will set users back by Rs 1,18,999.