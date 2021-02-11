Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: The new superstar in town

This feature is ‘off’ by default, and must be turned on in Settings.

Innovations from Samsung may be increasingly coming in the mid-segment phones; however, it is the high-end smartphone segment where the R&D prowess of the South Korean consumer electronics giant comes to the forefront. It has now come out with its latest flagship device— Galaxy S21 Ultra —which offers the brand’s best-of-the-best hardware and software mix, including its most advanced pro-grade camera system, its brightest, most intelligent display and more. It has also brought the popular S Pen (sold separately) experience to the Galaxy S series for the first time.

The Galaxy S21 series comprises three devices—S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra. Our trial unit was the top-end Galaxy S21 Ultra that is available in two variants—Rs 1,05,999 for Phantom Black and Silver (12+256GB) and Rs 1,16,999 for Phantom Black (16+512GB). This reviewer has been using the device for the past fortnight; it is a blazingly fast phone that takes productivity and creativity to a higher level, the device has a very nice grip to it, it looks and feels premium, and thanks to its pro-grade camera system there are several new video-recording and better photo-taking features. Let us take a deep-dive to discover the finer details.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra device is coated in a luxurious haze finish giving it a sophisticated look. For accidental falls, there is improved durability with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone has an all-new, iconic Contour Cut Camera housing that seamlessly blends into the device’s metal frame for a sleek yet striking look.

Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Samsung’s most intelligent screen yet. The screen’s refresh rate adjusts to the content you’re viewing from 10Hz to 120Hz to ensure you enjoy the best image while staying power efficient to stretch your battery life even further. It offers 25% brighter picture at 1,500 nits of peak brightness. It delivers crystal-clear, immersive images, even when outside. The phone has Eye Comfort Shield to help reduce eye fatigue. This feature is ‘off’ by default, and must be turned on in Settings.

Galaxy S21 Ultra has a quad rear camera (ultra-wide, wide and dual tele-lenses) that features a upgraded 108MP pro sensor, from which you can capture 12 bit HDR photos with 64 times richer colour data and more than three times wider dynamic range. You can shoot in 4K at 60fps across all lenses including front and rear four lenses, so you can shift to a different perspective with the same quality. Plus, with a 12-bit RAW file option, you won’t miss a single detail when editing photos.

The phone features 100x Space Zoom which is powered by Samsung’s first-ever Dual-tele lens system—one optical 3x and one optical 10x, both equipped with Dual Pixel (2PD) AF – so you can capture clear shots even when you are from the action. The device’s improved Bright Night sensor is Samsung’s biggest leap yet in low-light photography. With improved Night Mode, noise reduction and 12MP Nona-binning technology, you can capture challenging shots – like a dimly-lit room, or a landscape at night – quickly and with excellent quality.

Samsung has also brought its popular S Pen experience to the S21 Ultra. You can use an existing S Pen from a Galaxy Note or Galaxy Tab or purchase an S Pen separately to give wings to your creativity and productivity. Thanks to the Ultra-wideband capabilities (UWB) embedded in S21 Ultra, you can use the device to automatically unlock compatible car doors. This feature is compatible with select future 2022 car models. And with SmartThings feature on Android Auto, you can use your S21 Ultra to control smart devices in your home, from your car.

The device is powered with Samsung’s Exynos 2100 chipset, the most advanced chipset in a Galaxy device. It offers faster speed, advanced computing and higher energy efficiency. The S21 Ultra employs Dual Bluetooth technology that helps connected devices like Galaxy Buds Pro consume less juice with a stable connection.

My takeaway: The S21 Ultra impressed us with its huge screen that is a boon for entertainment and productivity and is a design masterpiece. The overall phone performance is remarkable.

SPECIFICATIONS

n Dimension & weight: 75.6 x 165.1 x 8.9mm, 229g

n Display: 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display

n Processor: Samsung Exynos 2100 chipset

n Operating system: Android 11

n Memory & storage: 12/16GB RAM, 256/512GB storage

n Camera: Quad rear camera (108MP + 10MP + 10MP + 12MP), 40MP front camera

n Battery: Li-Ion 5000 mAh

n Estimated street price: Rs 1,05,999 (12+256GB), Rs 1,16,990 (16+512GB)