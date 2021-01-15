Samsung Galaxy S21 series supports Google Messages, Discover Feed natively

Samsung Messages will still be the default app on Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung not only unveiled the Galaxy S21 series during the recent Unpacked 2021 event but also devoted a portion of the event to talk about its partnership with Google. The South Korean company has announced that Google Messages will be a native texting platform on the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Federico Casalegno, Head of Experience Planning at Samsung, said that it will help users to stay close to their loved ones.

Google has made some special optimizations to make its Messages app native to the S21 lineup. But there’s a catch. This doesn’t necessarily mean that the app will be preinstalled on the device. Moreover, Samsung Messages will still be the default app on Galaxy S21 series.

Users of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series can download the Google Messages app from the Play Store if they want to use it. The Messages app of Google also features Rich Communication Services (RCS) compatibility. This enhances the experience when compared to Short Message Service (SMS) texts and allows users to send videos, high resolution images, and see rich web links.

Samsung also announced that Google Discover will now be available to the left-most home screen panel. Google Discover will provide a personalised stream of news and also other articles based on your interest. The change will come to other smartphones of the Galaxy series under the One UI 3.1 update. The smartphone makers also announced that users can connect their Google Duo video calls to Samsung smart TVs.

Smartphones under the Galaxy S21 series will be among the first phones to get access to TalkBack screen reader of Google. The feature is extremely helpful for people with visual impairments.