Samsung Galaxy S21 series is already available for pre-order for these customers; full details

Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Ahead of the launch of the much anticipated flagship from Samsung, people in the US can now pre-order Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The South Korean company would be giving up to $700 or about Rs 51,000 as an instant trade-in credit if the customer decides to exchange an old smartphone for the new one. Moreover, Samsung would also offer a $50 or Rs 3,700 credit to those who choose to reserve the smartphone in advance. As per reports, the new line-up from Samsung is likely to have three models – the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

If rumours are to be believed, the pre-order service is available on the US’ Samsung Shop app, and customers based in the US can also register to reserve the series using the giant’s US website.

There has been no official intimation regarding the models that would be launched under the new flagship series of Samsung, but the page for reservation urges people to get ready for a jump into the next galaxy, indicating that the reference is towards the upcoming Galaxy S21 series.

In order to pre-order the phones, US customers would have to submit their details like email ID, full name as well as their phone number. They would also have to explain whether they mean to pre-order a phone on T-Mobile, Verizon or AT&T contract or the carrier-unlocked model. Apart from the up to $700 credit for exchange of older smartphones, the company is also ready to give trade-in credit of up to $50 dollars for phones with cracked screens.

Upon successful filling of details on the page, the customers would receive an email from Samsung confirming the reservation. $50 instant credit would be given to customers for purchasing accessories once they have pre-ordered the phone in advance. Customers ordering through the Samsung Shop app would get additional credit of $10.

Interested customers would be able to pre-order Samsung Galaxy S21 phones till January 28, 2021, 11:59 pm EST. However, only users ordering phones till January 13, 2021, 11:59 pm EST would get the reservation credit.

The pre-order confirmation mail does not mention the date of the launch of Samsung Galaxy S21 series, but it states that customers would be able to complete the pre-order between January 14 and January 28. Reports believe that this means the phones would debut on January 14.