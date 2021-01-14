Samsung Galaxy S21 series India pre-booking details are already out ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy S21 series India pre-booking poster. (Image credit: @MAHESHTELECOM)

As if the score of images, both live and promotional were not enough, the final few bits and pieces of the Galaxy S21 series have also ‘leaked’ in advance, hours ahead of Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2021 ‘virtual’ event-set to kick off in India at 8PM later tonight. Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has revealed that Samsung Galaxy S21 series India pre-bookings will start from January 15. If history is anything to go by, we believe that this might just be it. The only thing left now is obviously the price of the new phones and the date of shipping-that is all.

Oh, by the way, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series pre-registrations are already live in India. This is the first time we are hearing about actual pre-bookings though.

The fresh reveal is accompanied by a poster that, once again, shows off Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S21 phones in all their glory. There will of course be three new phones, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra set to replace the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The ‘distinct’ camera apparatus of Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series phones has been the talk of the town for a while now, while another notable thing to look forward to will be S-Pen stylus support for the highest-end Galaxy S20 Ultra. And yes, it seems there will be no charging brick in the box, so that is that.

#SamsungGalaxyS21 Pre-Booking starts from 15th Jan 2021 https://t.co/tEe8UC52Ua — Mahesh Telecom (@MAHESHTELECOM) January 13, 2021

The ‘flagship’ processor that will most likely power these new phones in India was announced on January 12. The processor in question, Exynos 2100, will go neck-to-neck with Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 888. While on paper, the two seem quite a match, it would be interesting to see how things pan out for Exynos in real-world usage. Samsung has also confirmed that it is working with AMD on a high-end mobile GPU, but it is safe to assume that is going to take some more time.

As for the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung will be banking heavily on areas like fast, responsive 120Hz display, possibly newer photography chops, and a design that is clearly different from anything we have seen from the brand before. We will be covering the Galaxy S21 series launch as it happens and we will be covering these phones in depth in the days to come, so stay tuned.

Alongside the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung will also launch the Galaxy Buds Pro, its first pair of canal-type TWS earbuds with active noise cancelation. Also in the pipeline will be the Galaxy SmartTag, a Bluetooth tracker for Galaxy phones. If at all there are any more surprises, we will know soon enough.