Samsung has launched its Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Buds Pro in India alongside global markets.
Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Buds Pro India prices, availability and other details

By: |
January 15, 2021 12:12 PM

Samsung has launched its Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Buds Pro in India alongside global markets.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Buds ProSamsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung has launched its Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Buds Pro in India alongside global markets. All the three Galaxy S21 series phones and Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds are available for pre-orders/pre-bookings starting Friday, January 15, with the devices shipping/available for buying from January 29. Both will be available via offline and online sales channels.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series India prices

The Galaxy S21 starts at Rs 69,999, the Galaxy S21+ at Rs 81,999, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra at Rs 1,05,999.

  • Galaxy S21 (8GB/128GB): Rs 69,999 (Phantom Violet, White, Pink, Grey)
  • Galaxy S21 (8GB/256GB): Rs 73,999 (Phantom Violet, White, Grey)
  • Galaxy S21+ (8GB/128GB): Rs 81,999 (Phantom Violet, Sliver, Black)
  • Galaxy S21+ (8GB/256GB): Rs 85,999 (Phantom Violet, Sliver, Black)
  • Galaxy S21 Ultra (12GB/256GB): Rs 1,05,999 (Phantom Black, Sliver)
  • Galaxy S21 Ultra (16GB/512GB): Rs 1,16,999 (Phantom Black)

Samsung Galaxy S21 series India pre-orders, offers

Galaxy S21 series India pre-orders start January 15 across Samsung Exclusive Stores and retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals. Pre-booked consumers will start getting deliveries on January 25. Samsung will also throw in a Galaxy Smart Tag and Samsung E-Shop voucher worth up Rs 10,000 as part of pre-order offer—at no additional cost. But that is not all. As part of a 'special' offer, all pre-booked consumers will also be eligible to get a Galaxy Watch Active 2 or a combination of Galaxy Buds+ and Travel Adapter with a Galaxy S21 phone of their choice.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Buds ProSamsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy Watch Active 2

Also Read Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 launched in India: specs, features, price and everything to know

Lastly, Samsung has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer cashback of up to Rs 10,000 or option to avail Upgrade Bonus of up to Rs 5,000 with the Galaxy S21 series phones.

Pre-booked consumers will start getting deliveries on January 25.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series India availability

Galaxy S21 series will be available in India from January 29.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro India price

Galaxy Buds Pro India price is Rs 15,990. The earbuds will come in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro India pre-orders, offers

Galaxy Buds Pro India pre-bookings start January 15 across Samsung Exclusive Stores and retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals. As part of pre-order offer, Samsung will offer the Wireless Powerbank U1200 worth Rs 3,699 at a discounted price of Rs 499 with the Galaxy Buds Pro.

Pre-booked consumers will start getting deliveries on January 29.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro India availability

Galaxy Buds Pro will be available in India from January 29.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro launched with ‘intelligent’ ANC and Dolby Head Tracking technology

SamsungSamsung Galaxy
