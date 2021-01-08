Samsung Galaxy S21 pre-registrations start in India; how to reserve a unit ahead of January 14 launch

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 series pre-registrations are now live in India. Pre-registrations will be available till January 14, which is the exact date on which Samsung will formally unveil its next flagship Galaxy S phones, tentatively the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Samsung usually reveals India pricing for its global ‘flagships’ just hours after making the global announcement and something similar will be expected from the Galaxy S21 series phones as well.

Without giving out any names, Samsung on Friday shared the pre-registration announcement of the ‘upcoming’ Galaxy flagship in India. Samsung has been doing something similar in the US as well. Samsung notes that pre-registering a unit now will give potential buyers ‘early’ access to the upcoming Galaxy flagship though an exact date of shipping and availability is yet to be announced.

At this point, it is important to understand, pre-registration is not same as pre-booking or pre-ordering. Pre-registering a unit does not actually mean getting in line to buy one though those who pre-register will be one of the first ones to know when pre-bookings/pre-orders start. Samsung is yet to announce when the Galaxy S21 series will be available for pre-orders in India.

How to reserve a Samsung Galaxy S21 unit ahead of January 14 launch:

Pre-registrations for the Galaxy S21 are limited to Samsung online store and Samsung Shop mobile app. Those interested in getting the early access can reserve a unit by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000.

Potential buyers will then receive the ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass’ from Samsung. When these buyers pre-book their preferred unit later, the token amount of Rs 2,000 will be deducted from the device price. These buyers will also receive a ‘free’ cover worth Rs 3,849 on making the final purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S21 launch

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S21 series on January 14. Also possibly tagging along will be the company’s first canal-type—closed—TWS earbuds with ‘true’ ANC or active noise cancelation, Galaxy Buds Pro. Samsung’s first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2021 on January 14 will unsurprisingly be virtual. The event will be livestreamed on Samsung Newsroom India and Samsung.com starting 8PM IST.

Those keeping track would know, this year’s Galaxy ‘S’ Unpacked event is taking place sooner than usual. The Galaxy S20 series was launched in early February last year.

In other news, Samsung will launch its next flagship Exynos processor, tentatively the Exynos 2100, on January 12. This is the processor that will likely power the Galaxy S21 series phones in select markets like India.