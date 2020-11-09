Samsung Galaxy S21 phones to come to markets early, say sources

Samsing Galaxy S20 series

Electronics giant Samsung is eyeing to grab market share from Huawei and in its bid may launch its flagship smartphones in the upcoming Galaxy S21 series over a month earlier than expected, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

According to the unidentified sources, Samsung is eyeing a late January 2021 launch of Galaxy S21, not even a year after the launch of its flagship S20 handsets in early March this year. Samsung, however, declined to comment on the developments.

Huawei had earlier once become a top competitor of Samsung in the global smartphone market but currently, the Chinese major is in survival mode owing to US restrictions imposed on supplies of chips used in its phones and other telecom equipment.

South Korean chip industry executives optimistic of Joe Biden administration are hopeful that some of the restrictions will ease but they are also certain that even the new presidency will maintain a tough stance on imports from China.

Samsung business to the US markets was low last year as it shipped 59 per cent fewer Galaxy S20 5G series handsets in the second quarter compared to previous model’s sale a year earlier, said a research firm Canalys report. On the contrary, Apple shipped 15 per cent more of the iPhone 11 handsets this year than last year’s iPhone XR.

Huawei became the No.1 smartphone seller in the US in the second quarter of 2020, but in the third, it again lost to Samsung over the US restriction on the company. An official at a major smartphone chip supplier to Huawei said its stockpiles are expected to run out in some time next year.

Samsung, however, has new competitors on the dock with Xiaomi and Oppo which are looking forward to replacing the gap left by Huawei struggling to stay in the race. Apple also launched its new iPhone series in October intensifying the competition.

With inputs from Reuters