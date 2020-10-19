Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra design leaked; launch tipped for January 2021

Previously reports have also emerged that the S21 series might have three variants- Vanilla, Plus model and Ultra. (Credit:@OnLeaks)

Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung S21 Ultra designs have leaked online. While the company has not confirmed or denied the name S21 for its next series of premium mobile phones, the S21 series has been in the discussion and is believed to be the company’s next flagship series. Previously reports have also emerged that the S21 series might have three variants- Vanilla, Plus model and Ultra.

The leaked design of the S21 shows the design mostly similar to the S20 model of the company with a hole-punch cut out and a bezel less display screen. In addition to the hole-punch cut out and wafer thin bezels, the design also shows a triple rear camera setup. The flash of the camera in the design appears to have been set up next to the camera rather than inside the camera. From the look of it, the display of the leaked design appears to be above 6 inch measuring upto 6.2 inches.

As far as the leaked design of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is concerned, the phone has a slightly curved display and the screen has been estimated between 6.7 and 6.9 inches. The rear camera appears to have been powered with four sensors along with a powerful flash.

Far from putting out the release date of the S21 series, the company has not even confirmed the name of its next series. But recent news reports have mentioned that the series might be unveiled by the month of January in the upcoming year.