  • MORE MARKET STATS

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra design leaked; launch tipped for January 2021

By: |
October 19, 2020 2:14 PM

Usually Samsung launches its flagship Galaxy S phones in February.

Previously reports have also emerged that the S21 series might have three variants- Vanilla, Plus model and Ultra. (Credit:@OnLeaks)

Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung S21 Ultra designs have leaked online. While the company has not confirmed or denied the name S21 for its next series of premium mobile phones, the S21 series has been in the discussion and is believed to be the company’s next flagship series. Previously reports have also emerged that the S21 series might have three variants- Vanilla, Plus model and Ultra.

The leaked design of the S21 shows the design mostly similar to the S20 model of the company with a hole-punch cut out and a bezel less display screen. In addition to the hole-punch cut out and wafer thin bezels, the design also shows a triple rear camera setup. The flash of the camera in the design appears to have been set up next to the camera rather than inside the camera. From the look of it, the display of the leaked design appears to be above 6 inch measuring upto 6.2 inches.

Related News

As far as the leaked design of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is concerned, the phone has a slightly curved display and the screen has been estimated between 6.7 and 6.9 inches. The rear camera appears to have been powered with four sensors along with a powerful flash.

Far from putting out the release date of the S21 series, the company has not even confirmed the name of its next series. But recent news reports have mentioned that the series might be unveiled by the month of January in the upcoming year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Galaxy S21 Ultra design leaked launch tipped for January 2021
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1iPhone 12 Pro could be made in India soon, suggests new report
2Galaxy S20 FE review: Not a Samsung fan yet? This phone might just change your opinion
3The Spoken Word: Voice technology – The future of business