Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy SmartTag launch today: how to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2021 live

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Image credit: winfuture.de)

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch: Samsung is holding its Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event today to display its new lineup of phones, and the rumour mill is abuzz over the possible launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The event, which would be held virtually, is also speculated to mark the launch of Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth tracker as well as Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung’s next product in the TWS segment. If reports are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series would include three models – the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: When and where to watch

The Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event is scheduled to begin at 10 am EST, which means that in India, the event would begin at 8:30 pm. However, the global event’s livestream in India would be preceded by Galaxy India Unpacked at 8 pm, during which the tech giant would make India-specific announcements. The global event would then be broadcast on the same channels once the India-specific event ends.

In order to watch the event live, users would need to either go to Samsung’s website, the tech giant’s YouTube channel or Samsung Newsroom.

Get ready to experience the Epic in Everyday. Tune in for the livestream tonight at 8 PM and be one of the first 21 to win the next Galaxy device. Hurry! #SamsungUnpacked https://t.co/WeXXAVjS9t — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) January 14, 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Expected prices

Reports have been doing rounds, estimating the prices of Samsung Galaxy S21 series products, even as the company has yet to officially announce the prices. Rumour has it that Samsung Galaxy S21 would begin at a price of EUR 849, translating to around Rs 75,600. The Galaxy S21+ on the other hand is expected to begin at EUR 1,049 or Rs 93,400, while Galaxy S21 Ultra could begin at EUR 1,399 or around Rs 1,24,600.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, also expected to be announced today, could cost around $199 or CAD 264.99, translating to a price of around Rs 15,000 in India.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S21 series

Reports believe that the Samsung Galaxy S21 series would offer to customers multiple colour options, along with a holepunch display design.

While the Galaxy S21 is expected to have a full-HD+ Infinty O-Display with AMOLED 2X screen on a 6.2-inch display having 421ppi pixel density, the Galaxy S21+ could have the same display screen, only 6.7-inch in size, along with a 394ppi pixel density. On the other hand, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is rumoured to have the same screen in 6.8 inches, coupled with a 515ppi pixel density.

Apart from that, both Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are said to have a triple rear camera having primary sensor of 64MP, a secondary sensor having an ultra-wide-angle 12MP lens, and a 12MP wide-angle lens as the tertiary sensor, apart from a 10MP selfie camera. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is rumoured to be equipped with a quad rear camera setup, including a primary camera sensor of 108MP, 12MP secondary sensor, and two 10MP sensors having telephoto lens on top. Galaxy S21 Ultra could have a 40MP selfie camera.