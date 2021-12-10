Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks in full glory with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus in tow

The S20 FE came in both LTE and 5G options.

Samsung’s next gen Fan Edition Galaxy S, aka Galaxy S21 FE, has been subject to countless many leaks and rumours over the last few months. Though, it seems like Samsung is finally ready to launch the phone come January 2022, just a wee bit before it takes the wraps off the Galaxy S22 batch of flagship phones.

Considering how surprisingly good the Galaxy S20 FE was, its potential successor is duly awaited. The phone in question has leaked, yet again, ahead of purported launch giving onlookers a good look at what could be in store, hardware-wise.

Right out of the gate, it seems the Galaxy S21 FE won’t be radically different from the Galaxy S20 FE. According to a new SamMobile report, there will only be two big differences when it comes to specs—chipset and display protection. The S21 FE is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 system-on-chip depending on the market. Samsung is rumoured to go all in on Qualcomm chips for the Galaxy S22 lineup, something that’s coming as good news for buyers especially in markets like India.

As for display protection, the S21 FE is also said to come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, that’s the most high-end version of Gorilla Glass in the market today. The phone should ideally also come with “fresh” software, ideally Android 12-based One UI 4.0.

Rest of the specs will reportedly be carried forward from the S20 FE. If that be the case, we’re basically looking at a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and hole punch cut-out housing a 32MP selfie shooter, triple rear camera setup with 12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide-angle and 8MP 3x telephoto, 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast wired and 15W wireless charging.

The S20 FE came in both LTE and 5G options. Both were launched in India at different time frames. Whether Samsung is looking to do something similar with the S21 FE remains to be seen.