  • MORE MARKET STATS

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks again ahead of CES 2022 launch; new visuals hint at bigger display, battery

By: |
November 15, 2021 6:22 PM

The S21 FE is likely to be powered by either the Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100, depending on the market condition, and have up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

samsung galaxy s21 feThe S21 FE could come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. (Coinbrs)

Samsung’s yet-to-be announced Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) has leaked again. Like its predecessor, the S20 FE, which served as a budget counterpart to the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S21 FE is likely to serve as a more pocket-friendly alternative to the current flagship.

The leaked marketing images from Coinbrs show visuals of the device that, unsurprisingly, closely resembles the S21. The images corroborate much of what was in the S21 FE user manual, leaked in September.

Related News

Coinbrs noted that the device would have three rear-mounted cameras — a main 64MP sensor, an ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a depth sensor. It reportedly features a hole-punch notch with a 32MP selfie camera on the front. The fingerprint scanner is also integrated in the display.

The S21 FE is likely to have a slightly bigger display than the base model of its premium counterpart — the Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch display. The S21 FE could come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display.

According to Coinbrs, the device could also come with a larger 4,500mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The Galaxy S21 has a 4,000mAh battery. The S21 FE is likely to be powered by either the Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100, depending on the market condition, and have up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

In June, there were rumours that the chip shortage that has plagued smartphone manufacturers across the world could force Samsung to halt production of the S21 FE. While the South Korean electronics giant hasn’t officially confirmed the S21 FE, Coinbrs has claimed that the phone will officially be revealed January 4 ahead of CES 2022.

Samsung announced that the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and the Galaxy S21 Plus would start receiving the One UI 4 software update, based on Android 12, from today.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

SamsungSamsung Galaxy
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks again ahead of CES 2022 launch new visuals hint at bigger display battery
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Realme set to join the big league, plans to launch premium smartphones over Rs 50,000
2Samsung launches Android 12-based One UI 4 for Galaxy S21 devices
3The OnePlus 9R is a gaming champ – playing is believing!