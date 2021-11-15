Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks again ahead of CES 2022 launch; new visuals hint at bigger display, battery

The S21 FE could come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. (Coinbrs)

Samsung’s yet-to-be announced Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) has leaked again. Like its predecessor, the S20 FE, which served as a budget counterpart to the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S21 FE is likely to serve as a more pocket-friendly alternative to the current flagship.

The leaked marketing images from Coinbrs show visuals of the device that, unsurprisingly, closely resembles the S21. The images corroborate much of what was in the S21 FE user manual, leaked in September.

Coinbrs noted that the device would have three rear-mounted cameras — a main 64MP sensor, an ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a depth sensor. It reportedly features a hole-punch notch with a 32MP selfie camera on the front. The fingerprint scanner is also integrated in the display.

The S21 FE is likely to have a slightly bigger display than the base model of its premium counterpart — the Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch display. The S21 FE could come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display.

According to Coinbrs, the device could also come with a larger 4,500mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The Galaxy S21 has a 4,000mAh battery. The S21 FE is likely to be powered by either the Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100, depending on the market condition, and have up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.