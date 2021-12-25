  • MORE MARKET STATS

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE does not have a launch date yet but someone already unboxed it online

The Galaxy S21 FE is tipped for an early-2022 launch.

Written By FE Online
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will succeed the Galaxy S20 FE, unveiled in September 2020. (YouTube/HDblog)
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will succeed the Galaxy S20 FE, unveiled in September 2020. (YouTube/HDblog)

A premature unboxing video of the soon-to-be-released Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has surfaced online ahead of its launch, giving tech geeks a glimpse at the phone’s design, its box contents. The unboxing video also gave a glimpse of some key specifications.

Separately, the Galaxy S21 FE’s replacement kit for the frame and screen has also surfaced. The South Korean electronics major is likely to unveil the much-awaited handset at the Consumer Electronics Show 2022. While Samsung is yet to officially confirm the exact date for the launch, the Galaxy S21 FE is tipped for an early-2022 launch.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will succeed the Galaxy S20 FE, unveiled in September 2020.

HDblog, a tech-oriented channel on YouTube, posted the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s unboxing video. The video shows off the flagship’s eco-friendly, white rectangular retail box. Inside the box are some documents, a USB Type-C cable, a SIM-ejector tool, and the handset. The video confirms that the retail box will not include a wall charger or earphones.

Also Read | How to easily split your bill with friends and family using Google Pay, Paytm; A step-by-step guide

The unboxing video offers a detailed look at the phone from several angles and discusses some key specifications. The Galaxy S21 FE is likely to feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The graphite or black colour variant in the video is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. On the back, three sensors are seen on the camera module.

Twitter tipster @chunvn8888 posted another unboxing video of the Galaxy S21 FE. It also suggests that the phone will ship without the wall charger. In that video, the handset is in an Olive Green-like shade. The tipster claims in the video that the phone runs Android 12-based One UI 4.0. However, the smartphone in this video is powered by an Exynos 2100 SoC.

Also Read | Vivo V23 Pro, V23 5G India launch on January 5; to come with ‘colour changing glass’

Separately, a retailer listing has surfaced of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s replacement kit for the frame and display. The original glass and screen replacement is listed at EUR 185 (approx Rs 15,700) on Mobistekla. The glass without frame is listed at EUR 119 (approx Rs 10,100).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

More Stories on
SamsungSamsung Galaxy
Next Story
Vivo V23 Pro, V23 5G India launch on January 5; to come with ‘colour changing glass’Vivo V23 series