Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G with Exynos 2100 chip launched in India: Specs, price, everything to know

Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 FE in India on Monday, January 10, 2022. Unlike the S20 FE – which is short for fan edition – its successor, the S21 FE, comes with 5G only which is to say that there is no LTE version of this phone. Also, like it or not, Samsung is launching the S21 FE 5G with the Exynos 2100 chip in India. The same phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chip in markets like the US.

The S21 FE 5G is arriving after months of leaks and speculations. It was supposed to launch earlier, too, but global supply chain issues apparently delayed the launch. With the Galaxy S22 series launch nearing (this could be as soon as in February), the timing could play a spoiler for the S21 FE 5G.

That said, the S20 FE 5G was easily one the best phones that Samsung launched last year (in India), therefore, it’s safe to assume “fans” would be hoping something similar with the S21 FE as well. It goes without saying that the phone will have some big shoes to fill.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price in India, availability details

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 54,999 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 58,999. It will be available starting January 11, 2022 on Samsung.com, Amazon, leading online portals and select retail stores.

HDFC Bank card users will be eligible for a Rs 5,000 discount on buying the S21 FE 5G between January 11-17.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specs, features

The S21 FE 5G has a sleek and minimalist design with soft touch matte plastic back and metallic frame. The camera alignment on the back is very Galaxy 21-like, which is to say Samsung is retaining the S21’s contour cut aesthetics here. There are three cameras, a 12MP main, a 12MP ultra-wide angle and another 8MP telephoto. The phone is IP68-certified for water and dust resistance.

It has a 6.4-inch Dynamic or LTPO AMOLED 1080p display with a 120HZ refresh rate, up to 1200nits brightness, and hole punch cut-out— this houses a 32MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, the S21 FE has an Exynos 2100 chip paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage – this is non-expandable. Software is One UI 4 based on Android 12.

The S21 FE further has a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast wired and 15W wireless charging along with reverse wireless charging. There is no charger in the box, though.