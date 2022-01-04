Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G launched with Snapdragon 888 chip, contour cut design: Specs, price

This is the phone that will replace the fantastic S20 FE from 2020.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has officially arrived after months of leaks and speculations. This is the phone that will replace the fantastic S20 FE from 2020. Unlike the S20 FE, Samsung is not launching any LTE S21 FE this time. FE is short for “Fan Edition.”

“We saw an incredible response to the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 lineup,” TM Roh, president and head of Samsung Electronics’ MX (Mobile eXperience) Business said in a prepared statement, adding “so we applied the same approach with S21 FE 5G, equipping it with the premium features that matter most to our loyal Galaxy fans.”

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G spec-check

The Galaxy S21 FE or Fan Edition joins the flagship Galaxy S21 phones and tries to bring some of their key features to a more mainstream or mass-market segment. Some of these high-end features include a 120Hz high refresh rate display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chip, 5G connectivity, dual stereo speakers, IP68 water and dust resistance, and wireless charging.

Galaxy S21 FE will start at $699.

The biggest difference comes in the form of design. The S21 FE comes with a polycarbonate body with a matte finish. There are four colours to choose from including lavender, white, olive, and graphite. The display is also toned down to 1080p+ and flattened out though it is still Super AMOLED and boasts of Samsung’s Infinity-O punch hole cut-out (this houses a 32MP camera).

The camera alignment on the back is also very Galaxy Note 21-like, which is to say Samsung is retaining the S21’s contour cut aesthetics here. There are three cameras, a 12MP main, a 12MP ultra-wide angle and another 8MP telephoto for 3x optical zoom and up to 30x software-induced “space” zoom.

Rest of the specs include a 6.4-inch screen with optical in-display fingerprint scanner, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (expandable), Android 12-based One UI 4.0 software, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast wired and 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G price-check

The Galaxy S21 FE will start at $699 (roughly Rs 52,150) with 5G and will be available in select markets from January 11. India pricing, variants, and availability are yet to be announced.