Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra cameras could get even better post upcoming software update

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has four rear cameras. (Image courtesy Samsung)

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a camera behemoth if its paper specs are anything to go by. The Galaxy S20 Ultra packs more camera megapixels than conventional DSLRs we see in the market today. And it has hardware quirks to seemingly make the best use of all those megapixels too. But there’s only so much that specifications can do – especially when you’re dealing with a smartphone form factor, that let’s just face it, always has space limitations. Early reports on the internet suggest the Galaxy S20 Ultra could be marred by the same limitations. The good bit about a smartphone is, you can fix a few things through software updates.

Multiple publications in the West, reviewing the Galaxy S20 Ultra, are reporting of issues with the phone’s cameras. The one ‘issue’ that stands out is that the Galaxy S20 Ultra apparently has a tough time focusing on a subject. While Samsung hasn’t ‘officially’ acknowledged the said issue, it says, it is working on a software update that could make the Galaxy S20 Ultra cameras better.

In a statement given out to The Verge, Samsung has said that it is working on a future update to improve the camera experience on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. There’s no word when this update would be pushed out or what camera ‘fixes’ it would bring to the table, but it’s nice to see Samsung sort of owning up to the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s shortcomings, or more importantly, working to make it even better. Barely a few weeks after launching the product. That’s not to say that any of this is surprising. The Galaxy S20 Ultra, in fact, the entire Galaxy S20 lineup is being marketed for its stellar cameras. The hardware is there, all that Samsung probably needs to make them count is better software tuning.

To recap, the Galaxy S20 Ultra has four rear cameras. There’s a high-resolution 108MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, a periscope-style 48MP telephoto camera for what Samsung calls 100x ‘space’ zoom, a 12MP ultrawide angle camera and another Time of Flight camera for 3D depth mapping. On the front, the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 40MP selfie camera embedded inside a punch-hole display cutout.

Watch this space for our full review of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in the days to come.