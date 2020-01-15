Samsung Galaxy S20+ specifications leaked! Smartphone with more RAM than your computer?

The leak says that the smartphone will come with a 64-megapixel main camera alongside two 12 megapixel cameras and a ToF sensor.

Samsung Galaxy 20+ has been the talk of the town for a long time. The details of the upcoming smartphone from Samsung S20+ have reportedly been leaked online. According to reports, the Samsung S20+ will come with a Quad camera setup at the rear end of the phone. Furthermore, the smartphone will come with a 64-megapixel main camera alongside two 12 megapixel cameras and a ToF sensor. These details have been shared by a Samsung tipster Ice universe who currently has more than 141.5k followers on Twitter. The leak also suggests that the display of the new phone will have a 120HZ display.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ will come with a 6.7 inch dynamic AMOLED Display, various reports suggest.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ will also allow users to shoot videos in 4K quality according to the leaks. There are quite a few leaked camera features that are being talked about with the most interesting one being the Smart Selfie Angle. It is being said that the front camera of the Galaxy S20+ will be equipped with 10 megapixels.

It is being rumoured that the processor of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ will be the Snapdragon 865 SoC in the US. However, this could change for other countries as the Samsung Galaxy S20+ could run on Exynos 990.

Other than this, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series can also see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra which will be an upgrade to the S20+. According to rumours the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is being said to have a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will also have two different models, reports suggest. The lower-end model of the Samsung S20 Ultra is said to have a 12 GB RAM. Whereas, the other model will have a 16 GB RAM.

As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding the launch date of the same.