Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: This is a phone that has it all

When it comes to the quality of the product, after-sales service and most important, trust in the brand—Samsung ticks all the boxes right; the South Korean consumer electronics major stands tall over others in the mobile phone market, across segments. The company has a razor-sharp focus on what the consumer wants—continuously listening to evolving consumer preferences, usage and habits and aspirations—and that’s what gives it an edge. The ethos is to make every new product relevant for the consumer.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) is an outcome of that. “Galaxy S20 FE is the flagship smartphone that is designed by the fans, for the fans,” says Aditya Babbar, director, Mobile Business, Samsung India. “It includes all the innovations our consumers love the most.” Basically, the company has picked select features of the Galaxy S20 series, such as the super-smooth scrolling display, an AI-powered camera, advanced chipset, hyper-fast connectivity, all-day battery and more, in order to create the all-new Galaxy S20 FE. The result is a surprisingly good smartphone. Let us dig deeper to find out more.

Galaxy S20 FE is priced at Rs 40,999 for the 128GB variant and Rs 44,999 for the 256 GB variant (festive season offers, valid till November 17). It is available in five bold colours—Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint (our trial unit), Cloud Navy and Cloud White. We have been using the device for some time now and frankly we were quite impressed with its design and build quality. It is an attractive looking device that is sturdy and features an interesting texture haze effect that minimises fingerprints and smudges.

The bezel-less design of the Galaxy S20 FE’s full screen is eye-catching, too. So is its screen that itself is top-notch. The Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display. It is pretty bright with great colours and good contrast. A super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch report rate ensures fluid scrolling and seamless gaming. In real-time usage, the screen indeed is silky-smooth.

Under the hood, Galaxy S20 FE is powered by a 7nm Exynos 990 processor and comes with a 4500mAh battery that lasts all day. It features wireless power share and wireless fast charging and supports 25W Super-Fast charging. The phone ensures end-to-end hardware and software security with enhanced Knox Security. It is IP68 certified which makes it dust and water resistant. It has 8GB RAM and 128GB/256 storage with upto 1TB microSD card support.

Moving on to the camera side, the Galaxy S20 FE brings a pro-grade triple camera along with the 32MP selfie Camera including tetra-binning technology that lets you instantly capture a post-worthy picture. With the device’s large image sensors including multi-frame processing, you can take richer, more vibrant images—even in low light —so you can simply snap and go. Night mode multi-frame processing with AI frame integration stabilises motion in-shot while you record, so you can focus on having fun. And while you may not always be physically close to the action, the Galaxy S20 FE’s powerful 30X Space Zoom 3 lets you get close enough to capture the shot.

Frankly speaking, Galaxy S20 FE is a phone that has it all— it is sturdy and has good build quality, there’s a premium design with top-notch display, powerful processor, slick cameras and all-day battery life. Highly recommended.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display

Processor: 7nm Exynos 990 processor

Operating system: Android 10

Memory & storage: 8GB RAM, 128/256GB internal storage (upto 1TB microSD card support)

Camera: 12MP + 12MP + 8MP rear, 32MP front camera

Battery: 4500mAh

Estimated street price: Rs 40,999 (128GB), Rs 44,999 (256 GB)