Samsung Galaxy S20+, Buds+ BTS Edition launched in India; check price, availability and other details

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition in India. As the name suggests, the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition are limited edition devices meant specifically for K-pop band BTS’ fanbase, or the BTS ARMY, as they like to call themselves. Both the devices are now available for pre-order all the way through July 9 from Samsung’s online store. Potential customers will be able to purchase Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition from July 10.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition in India at a price of Rs 87,999 (the regular Galaxy S20+ sells for Rs 77,999). The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition has been launched in India at a price of Rs 14,990 (the regular Galaxy Buds+ sell for Rs 10,490). Both the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition come in haze purple, which is what differentiates them from their regular counterparts.

Much like any other limited edition collaboration that Samsung does, this one is also purely aesthetic. This means all the BTS elements on-board the Galaxy S20+ reflect in design and design alone. The Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition additionally gives you a few other BTS-exclusives especially in software in the form of custom theme and live wallpaper. Samsung also bundles this limited edition device with collectables including BTS photo cards and stickers in the box. The internal specs remain the same as its regular counterpart. The same is true about the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition as well.

In addition to the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition, Samsung has also launched the Cloud White variant of the Galaxy S20 Ultra in India. The Cloud White variant of the Galaxy S20 Ultra is also now available for pre-order in India through July 9 and it will be available for buying from July 10. The Cloud White variant of the Galaxy S20 Ultra has been launched in India at a price of Rs 97,999.