Samsung Galaxy S10 with 5G support to have four variants, says report

Samsung is now working on the Galaxy S10

Samsung is done launching its flagship devices this year and is now expectedly working on next-generation devices. Some early rumours suggested that the successor to Galaxy S9, the Galaxy S10 will be South Korean giant’s first 5G phone, however, Samsung partially refuted the rumours saying that while the S10 will be 5G compatible, it won’t be the first device in its portfolio to offer next-gen mobile radio connectivity. A new report now sheds light on what could be at least four variants of the Galaxy S10 likely to launch next year.

XDA Developers, while tinkering with the next mobile skin for Samsung phones – the Android 9 Pie-based Samsung Experience 10, spotted at least four new device names. According to the information gathered in the report, Galaxy S10 will have four variants, as it can be interpreted by the codenames Beyond 0, Beyond 1, Beyond 2, and Beyond 2 5G. The fact that Beyond is the codename for Galaxy S10 strongly hints at the said variants.

However, this is contrary to the earlier report that said Samsung could launch as many as three variants, one of which could bear a triple camera setup. The Beyond 2 5G suggests a 5G compatible variant, which is the next big development in the telecommunication space.

There’s more to the codenames than just their conspicuous mention. The files obtained by XDA Developers reveal that there will be a ‘q’ variant of Beyond, which possibly means the Galaxy S10 variants that will run Qualcomm’s processor while the ones without it would presumably be the Exynos-powered variants. Furthermore, the filenames with ‘lte’ mean the 4G LTE variants, which perhaps won’t have support for 5G. Since Samsung has explicitly said Galaxy S10 won’t be its first 5G device, we will have to wait for an announcement.

According to the rumours that have been floating online so far, the Galaxy S10 is expected to come in a 5.8-inch display variant and a 6.4-inch display variant, both of which will use Super AMOLED material. The Beyond 2, which is the top-end Galaxy S10 model, is likely to come with a setup of three cameras on the back and two cameras on the front. The Galaxy S10 is highly likely to be powered by the yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor for the US, China and some other select markets, while the company’s in-house Exynos 9820 processor will power the units sold in the markets outside the aforementioned ones.