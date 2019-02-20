Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e launch LIVE updates from San Francisco

Samsung Galaxy S10 launch event is about to begin in San Francisco, marking the debut of the fresh flagships that carry the legacy forward. The Unpacked 2019 event will also see the official launch of the Galaxy Fold, Samsung’s ambitious foldable smartphone that was first revealed as a prototype back in November last year. A lot is riding on the Galaxy S10 series as Samsung is pushing for wider adoption of its premium-end smartphones, which is also why a third toned-down variant Galaxy S10E will be announced alongside.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event begins at 12:30 am, February 21 IST. The company is streaming the event live via its website, while its social media handles will share updates as well. Alternatively, you can follow our live blog to get the live updates from the event.

As for the details, everything about the Samsung Galaxy S10 trio is already out in the open, thanks to multiple leaks. Even Samsung spilt the beans by accidentally airing the Galaxy S10+ TV commercial on a television network in Norway. According to the speculations, the Galaxy S10 will have a 6.1-inch QHD+ display, the Galaxy S10+ to have a 6.3-inch QHD+ display, and the Galaxy S10E will pack a 5.8-inch QHD+ display, all with the Infinity-O Super AMOLED material.

The smartphones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and company’s own Exynos 9820 processor for different markets. India will get the model with the latter processor. The Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10 will also come bearing an in-display fingerprint sensor, as per the reports. There will be a spruced up battery as well on the Galaxy S10 trio. The Galaxy S10+ will have a total of five cameras – three on the rear and two on the front, the Galaxy S10 will have four cameras – three on rear and one on the front, the Galaxy S10E will just have total three cameras – two on the rear and one on the front.