Samsung Galaxy S10+ pricing leaked ahead of Unpacked 2019 launch

Samsung Galaxy S10+ will be launched alongside the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e on February 20

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event is just around the corner where the flagship Galaxy S10 smartphones will be officially unveiled. While a multitude of image renders and leaks have left very little to the imagination, the Galaxy S10 family will make debut in its entirety on February 20 12:30 am IST. Ahead of Samsung’s extravaganza, the pricing of the Galaxy S10+ has been leaked, courtesy tipster Evan Blass. According to him, the top-end model of Galaxy S10+ might cost 10,000 Chinese yuan, which roughly translates to Rs 1,05,600.

Blass tweeted an image of what looks like the listing of the Galaxy S10+ on a Chinese e-commerce retailer. According to the image, the Galaxy S10+ will have three RAM and storage variants – 8GB/ 128GB, 8GB/ 512GB, and 12GB/ 1TB. While the price of the base model is not listed, the other two variants will be made available at 9,000 Chinese yuan and 10,000 Chinese yuan, which translates to roughly Rs 95,000 and Rs 1,05,600, respectively.

Moreover, the listing sheds light on the colour variants of the Galaxy S10+. The Samsung Galaxy S10+ could be available in Carbon Black, Glass Green, Ceramic Black, Ceramic White, and Yu Yubai. This appears like a mere translation if we go by Samsung’s tradition of naming its Galaxy S flagships. However, the correct names of the colour variants may have been revealed via a full specifications sheet obtained by GSMArena.

According to the sheet, the Galaxy S10+ will have Prism White, Prism Green, and Prism Black for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is not quite similar to the image shared by Blass, as well as the 8GB RAM and 512GB storage model. The top-end model with 12GB RAM and 1TB storage will have ceramic colour models – Luxurious Ceramic Black and Luxurious Ceramic White. As per the specs sheet, only the high-end variant will come in the ceramic finish.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e have also been leaked including the colour variants. Both will have the same Prism Green, Prism White, and Prism Black colour models, but the latter will have one more colour model namely Canary Yellow. The price of these two models is still unknown as per the specs sheet.