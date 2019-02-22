Samsung Galaxy S10 pre-booking now live: Bring it home for as low as Rs 9,099

Samsung Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10e are now available for pre-booking

Samsung has officially announced the pricing of its brand new Galaxy S10 smartphones – Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e in India. Topping the chart, of course, is the Galaxy S10+ 12GB RAM and 1TB model that Samsung is oddly introducing into Indian markets. The top-end Galaxy S10+ variant will be available to Indian buyers at a whopping Rs 1,07,900 in India. There are two other variants for the Galaxy S10+ – the 128GB version and the 512GB version, priced at Rs 73,900 and Rs 91,900, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 bears a sticker price of Rs 66,900 for the 128GB variant while the 512GB version costs Rs 84,900. The Samsung Galaxy S10e, on the other hand, will be available at Rs 55,900 for the only 128GB variant.

The pre-orders are now live for the smartphones via online channels, including the Airtel Online Store that’s selling the new Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ for as low as Rs 9,099.

The Galaxy S10+ can be brought home for as low as Rs 15,799 towards the down payment while monthly EMIs worth Rs 2,999 will be charged on the customer’s postpaid plan. The Samsung Galaxy S10, similarly, costs Rs 9,099 as a down payment with the EMIs of Rs 2,999 to be monthly for 24 months.

The postpaid plan of Rs 2,999 on both the flagships is bundled with 100GB of data, unlimited calls (local and STD), Amazon Prime membership for 1 year, and lastly, Netflix subscription for the validity of three months worth Rs 1,500. Both the smartphones can be booked online via Airtel Online Store website and doorstep deliveries will start on March 6.

Additionally, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10e can be pre-booked online via Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Tata CliQ, and Samsung e-store. The pricing aside, the customers can get a cashback of Rs 6,000 on pre-orders across all the platforms. This will essentially bring the cost down to Rs 1,01,900, Rs 85,900, and Rs 67,900 for Galaxy S10+ 1TB, 512GB, and 128GB variants, respectively. Similarly, the Galaxy S10 variants will be available for lower effective prices – 512GB at Rs 78,900 and 128GB at Rs 60,900. The Galaxy S10e can be bought at Rs 49,900 after the cashback is applied.