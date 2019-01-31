Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Lite launch on February 20: Everything you should know

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ (left to right) (Source: @evleaks/ Twitter)

Samsung Galaxy S10, the 2019 flagship from the South Korean colossus, already has a launch date – February 20. The company is making preparations for its Unpacked event that will see the debut of the entire Galaxy S10 lineup – which is speculated to include the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 Lite, and possibly Galaxy S10 X – Samsung’s first 5G phone. It is also expected that the company’s much-anticipated foldable phone, probably the Galaxy F, is going to make debut at the same event. While the official posters of the Galaxy S10 lineup are yet to hit the Internet and markets, multiple leaks have already done that job and given us a glimpse of Samsung’s 2019 flagship family.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 line will feature the Infinity-O Displays with some variations in the size of the punch-hole depending on the number of cameras. The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is speculated to bear dual camera on the front while the rest will have single camera residing inside the punch-hole, as per the leaks shared by the tipster Evan Blass. There will also be dual cameras on the Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10 while the Galaxy S10 will likely be carrying only a single rear camera – which tells about its position in the pricing chart. There will more radical changes to the design, as well as the internal elements of the Galaxy S10 line.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones are expected to come powered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor for the markets such as the US, China, and Latin America while the rest will see the devices running the Exynos 9820 processor, built by Samsung using the 8-nanometre FinFET technology that also features a Neural Processing Unit (NPU). The Exynos 9820 SoC is also touted to bring the 8K recording capabilities to the cameras on Galaxy S10 smartphones. Among other specifications, the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10 Lite are likely to pack Super-AMOLED display, ditch 3.5mm headphone jack, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for the first time on a Samsung phone.

Samsung has already kicked off the mass production of the Galaxy S10 units in Korea, reports The Investor citing a source from one of the suppliers for the company. The manufacturing of the Galaxy S10 is reported to have begun on January 25 in Korea, as well as globally, says the report. The ‘Galaxy S’ model currently being manufactured run on 4G and not 5G, which means it’s a different line. However, the report mentions that the Samsung Galaxy S 5G units will begin being manufactured “later during the first half”, which is when the release dates for the 5G phone could be announced. It also notes that the Galaxy S10 smartphones will feature the in-display fingerprint sensor.

The source tells The Investor that while the two high-end Galaxy S10 models will be integrated with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner the low-end one will have an optical fingerprint reader on the display. Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones will have rounded corners on all four sides, which is why the company is bundling ‘detachable’ screen protectors with the units, another industry source told The Investor. Samsung has already announced its first 1TB storage chip, which is likely to debut on the Galaxy S10 devices, offering the customers more storage than that on previous models.

In any case, Samsung will clear all the rumours and speculations when it kicks off its Unpacked event on February 20 to launch the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10 X, and Galaxy F.