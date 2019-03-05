Bumper offer! Bring Galaxy S10 phones home for as low as Rs 7,499

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10+ in India on March 6

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e are set to launch in India on March 6. The 2019 version of Samsung’s flagships was launched last month at the Galaxy Unpacked 2019 and are available to pre-order in India ahead of the official unveiling. Major online stores and offline stores are accepting reservations for the Galaxy S10 smartphones along with freebies and discounted accompaniments.

Airtel is one of the first e-marketplaces that begins taking pre-orders for the Galaxy S10 smartphones. You can book the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e by making a down payment, followed by monthly instalments for 24 months. Samsung Galaxy S10e, the most affordable among the others, can be grabbed for as low as Rs 7,499 as a down payment. Here’s the breakdown of the down payment and monthly instalments on the three Galaxy S10 smartphones:

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Down Payment – Rs 15,799 EMI – Rs 2,999 x 24 months Samsung Galaxy S10 Down Payment – Rs 9,099 EMI – Rs 2,999 x 24 months Samsung Galaxy S10e Down Payment – Rs 7,499 EMI – Rs 2,599 x 24 months

The monthly EMIs comprise 100GB data per month for 24 months, unlimited calls to local and STD numbers, handset damage protection for free, Amazon Prime subscription, and Netflix membership worth Rs 1,500 free for three months. All these benefits are applicable to the postpaid Airtel number only.

Pre-ordering Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, or Galaxy S10e also entitles the buyer to get the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds at discounted prices of Rs 9,999 and Rs 2,999, respectively.

Airtel Online Store will begin deliveries on March 6, which is also when the Galaxy S10 smartphones are going to officially launch in India.