Samsung Galaxy S10 phones now available with up to Rs 15,000 off: Here’s how

If you have been eyeing the latest Samsung flagship phones, now would be the best time to buy them. Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones are available with discount and cash back offers, effectively costing you much less money that fits your budget. The Galaxy S10e, which is the entry model in the range, can now be bought for as low as Rs 46,900 while the Galaxy S10+ is up for grabs with a maximum discount of Rs 15,000. Samsung India said that it has received \u201cphenomenal response\u201d for the Galaxy S10 line. Citing the recent metrics from GfK, Samsung said it recorded a 77 per cent market value in March for the Rs 30,000 and higher segment. According to the data, three out of four premium smartphones sold in the month of March belonged to the Galaxy S10 line, Samsung said in a release. The company is now celebrating this achievement by offering the three Galaxy S10 phones for less money. First up is the Samsung Galaxy S10e, that costs Rs 55,900 originally, can be availed with an instant cash back of Rs 5,000 on Samsung website and retail outlets. Moreover, if the customer makes the purchase using an HDFC Bank card, a cash back of Rs 4,000 will be credited further. This effectively brings down the price of the Galaxy S10e to Rs 46,900. The Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB model is also up for grabs with Rs 5,000 instant cash back. With HDFC Bank card, a cash back of Rs 6,000 will be added further to bring down the cost to Rs 55,900 from Rs 66,900 as its original pricing. This offer is valid on Samsung online and offline stores across the country. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ buyers will get an additional bonus of Rs 9,000 under device upgrade scheme, which essentially is a trade-in programme where buyers can get the Galaxy S10+ by exchanging an old, used smartphone. The details for the offer are mentioned on the Samsung website. Over and above this bonus, the HDFC Bank card holders get a cash back of Rs 6,000. The Galaxy S10+ starts at Rs 73,900 in India.