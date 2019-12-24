Samsung Galaxy S10 outshines Apple XS, Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro in download speed test

The company chose 15 markets including India, the US, the UK, Canada, France, China, Germany and South Korea.

Samsung’s flagship smartphone Galaxy S10 pipped Apple’s XS and Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro in mean download speed in India during the October-December quarter in a speed test conducted by Ookla.

Not only in the Indian market, according to the speed test, Galaxy S10 was the fastest handset among the three premium category devices in 10 out of the 15 markets where the test was conducted.

“Samsung Galaxy S10 was the fastest of these three devices in all but five markets during Q3 2019. However, the mean download speed on the Galaxy S10 varied between 18.06 Mbps in India (slowest) and 95.91 Mbps in Canada (fastest),” Ookla said.

On the other hand, Apple’s iPhone XS showed the fastest mean download speed in Germany, Japan and Nigeria during Q3 2019. Its download speed varied from 15.92 Mbps in India to 71.72 Mbps

in Canada.

Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro mean download speed was the fastest in France and the UK during Q3 2019 and often placed second in the remaining markets on the list. Its speed ranged from 14.57 Mbps in India to 93.66 Mbps in Canada.

However, Ookla said that iPhone XS was at a slight disadvantage as it was launched in 2018 while the other two devices debuted in 2019.

“Because the iPhone 11 was not fully seeded to markets in Q3 2019, we considered its predecessor, the iPhone XS, in this analysis,” it added.

Ookla explained that there are multiple factors that can impact a device’s performance, including varying degrees of RF transparency in materials used for device chassis, variations in RF front-end and antenna design complexity and whether the baseband processor is more or less capable of handling network tasks.

“A phone’s performance is always going to depend on the conditions within its specific market. Factors affecting network performance can include geography, cell site and population density, amount of wireless spectrum deployed and overall capabilities of user equipment seeded to market,” it added.

The company chose 15 markets including India, the US, the UK, Canada, France, China, Germany and South Korea. Ookla noted that mobile operators continue to incentivise consumers to upgrade to newer and more capable devices to ensure a more efficient use of spectrum assets for network operators. This leads to an improved utilisation of shared resources, faster overall speeds and better quality of experience.

All the three devices chosen for the study belong to the premium category, which is witnessing a strong growth in India. According to Counterpoint Research, India’s smartphone shipments in the premium segment (Rs 30,000 and above or $493) grew 66% y-o-y to reach an all-time record high of around 2.5 million units in Q3 2019. Among the brands, OnePlus (35% market share) led the premium market segment followed by Samsung (23%) and Apple (22%).