Samsung Galaxy S10 finally gets dedicated Night mode: How it works

Samsung Galaxy S10 cameras have been acclaimed, as much better as they are as compared to last year’s flagship, but Google Pixel 3 and iPhone XS still have an upper hand. One quibble that bugged many users was the lack of a dedicated Night Mode, which is getting ubiquitous for good reasons across different price categories. The South Korean company has now apparently decided to separate the Bright Night feature and turn it into a dedicated night mode.

According to Sammobile, which claims to have obtained a screenshot of the firmware update page, the April update brings the rumoured Night mode into the camera app of Galaxy S10 series. It also brings the Android security patch to the flagship phones. The update, however, is currently rolling out in Switzerland. It will be a matter of time before the update is pushed to other regions including India.

The Night mode gives you more control over taking photos at will. Contrary to the Bright Night feature that will only be triggered if the AI in cameras detects the low light environment, Night mode can be enabled manually, even in the daytime to click crisper photos. The Bright Night mode is a part of the Scene Optimizer setting that identifies the scene the cameras are pointed at to adjust the settings.

Folks at Sammobile tested Night mode and found that the resulting photos still had significant noise and noticeable levels of smoothness, which, when compared to the ones shot using Pixel 3, Mate 20, or P30 Pro, looked inferior. We were not able to independently check the feature as India rollout is yet to happen.

To check for this update on your Galaxy S10, go to phone’s Settings, followed by a tap on Software Update. If there is an update available, you will see the memory size of the update along with what it brings to the phone. Update the phone’s firmware and let it install. Now, when you open the camera app, you will see a new tab towards the bottom labelled as ‘Night’ – swipe to the tab and click photos with long exposure.