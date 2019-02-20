Samsung Galaxy S10 launch event kicks off today: How to watch live stream, top expectations, and more

Samsung’s Unpacked 2019 event is just a few hours to kick off where the Galaxy S10 smartphone family and the foldable phone Galaxy Fold are likely to be unveiled. Besides the grandeur around the next flagship, the event will primarily focus on the journey of the Galaxy smartphone series that debuted in 1999, completing 10 years this year. Samsung’s Galaxy S10 extravaganza will begin at 12:30 am IST on February 21, the live stream for which will be available via the company website.

Here’s the live stream link for the Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event. Alternatively, you can follow FE Tech for live updates via blog few hours before the event starts.

The regular flagships aside, Samsung is launching a toned-down version of the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy S10E, to widen the reach of its premium devices that have so far been positioned on the top end of the price spectrum. Not only is the Galaxy S10 family getting at least three members at the launch, Samsung is also poised to launch the Galaxy Fold smartphone, its foldable smartphone that was previewed for the first time at the Samsung Developers Conference in November last year.

As always, the Galaxy S10 has been Samsung’s worst kept secrets wherein nearly everything from the pricing to full specifications to images has been dumped on the Internet. There is a fat chance there will be any variations to what the speculations have suggested. Moreover, Samsung joined the ranks of the tipsters by accidentally airing a TV commercial of what advertises the Galaxy S10. The commercial was aired on Norwegian TV channel TV 2 and shows the Galaxy S10 in entirety. But what catches the eye is the bundle pack of Galaxy Buds, which are also debuting alongside.

The specifications of Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10E have already been massively leaked, thanks to the sheet obtained by GSMArena. According to the specs sheet, the Galaxy S10 will have a 6.1-inch QHD+ display, Galaxy S10+ with a 6.3-inch QHD+ display, and the Galaxy S10E with a 5.8-inch QHD+ display. All of the devices will have the Infinity-O Super AMOLED displays that were announced last year. All three smartphones are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor the markets such as the US, China, and Latin America, and the Exynos 9820 processor for the rest.

The smartphones will support up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, as per the specs sheet. The smartphone will also come with support for microSD card. For the first time, Samsung Galaxy S series will pack a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to process and optimise the images in a separate block from the main processor. The Samsung Galaxy S10 family will be shipped with Android 9 Pie-based OneUI, which is already available on the Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8+.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ will also, for the first time, be moving to the in-display biometric solution for unlocking the phone and authorising money transactions. The company is going for the ultrasonic sensor that can map the 3D images of fingerprints. The Galaxy S10E is likely to stay out of this feature.

However, some reports suggest the iris scanner may be removed in favour of the punch-holes on the display, as well as the bezel-less approach. The Galaxy S10 trio is also said to forgo the 3.5mm headphone jack, marking the end of the final flagship device to sport the audio jack.

The company is also announcing the Galaxy Buds, as we mentioned earlier, and the Galaxy Watch Active, which will take over the Galaxy Watch that was launched last year. The Galaxy Buds is Samsung’s answer to Apple AirPods, which itself is speculated to see a bumped-up version later this year. The Galaxy Watch will also come with spruced up configurations over the prequel.