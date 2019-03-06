Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e India launch LIVE: DJ Koh to unveil new flagships

Samsung is set to launch its 2019 flagships – Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e – in India at an event in New Delhi on Wednesday. India is one of the most important markets for Samsung, which is why DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications at Samsung, will be present to unveil the Galaxy S10 smartphones. The South-Korean colossus has been making efforts to thrive back into the entry-level and budget price categories in India that it once lost to Xiaomi. Not only the budget segment but Samsung also gave up its top position in the premium smartphone market to OnePlus, as per last year’s data. The Galaxy S10 series is one of Samsung’s fresh attempts to strike back into the overcrowded realm.

The Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e launch in India will be live streamed across Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube so that the viewers can catch up with what is happening. Alternatively, Financial Express Tech will be delivering live updates from the event in this blog.

There is nothing hidden about the Galaxy S10 smartphones – the specifications are out, the pricing is out, and even the offers are pretty much known. The Samsung Galaxy S10 is priced at Rs 66,900 for the base model and Rs 84,900 for the top-end model. The Galaxy S10+ costs Rs 73,900, Rs 91,900, and Rs 1,17,900 for the 8GB/128GB, 8GB/512GB, and the premium 12GB/1TB RAM and storage variants, respectively. The Galaxy S10e is the most affordable one of the lot and bears a price tag of Rs 55,900 for its only variant. The pre-orders are live now while the deliveries begin today right after the launch event. For everyone else, who did not pre-book the handset, can buy starting March 8 across online and offline channels.