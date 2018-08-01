Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) India launch expected today: Here’s what it could cost

Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) will be the successor to the Galaxy On8

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy On8 2018 version today. The company was previously said to take the wraps off the smartphone sometime this week. This was in line with the dedicated page Flipkart made live at the same time. Now, Flipkart has revealed that the Galaxy On8 (2018) India launch will begin at 2 pm today.

The Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) will be the successor to the last year’s model with the same name. An IANS report said earlier this week that the smartphone will be Flipkart-exclusive, after which the e-commerce company put the dedicated launch page for the smartphone. The report also said that the Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) could be priced around Rs 18,000. However, we will have to wait for the official unveiling to get the pricing.

Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) is expected to come with a 6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with the Always-On feature. The company has recently announced many budget-segment and mid-range smartphones that come with Always-On Infinity Displays. There will also be a dual rear camera setup on the handset. The Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) will support face unlock, in addition to a fingerprint sensor. The Chat over video feature is also likely on the device.

The Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) will be the second device in the On series after Galaxy On6 to come with Infinity Display. Much like the latter, the former is also likely to be an online-exclusive smartphone, which will be available on Flipkart. The date Galaxy On8 (2018) goes on sale is still to be announced. However, the tipped price of Rs 18,000 could make the smartphone compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, and Vivo V9 Youth.

The South Korean giant recently said that it sold over 20 lakh units of Galaxy J8 and Galaxy J6 smartphones, where the selling rate was approximately 500,000 units each day for both the smartphones. The company also launched two new smartphones under its Galaxy A series alongside the Galaxy J8 and Galaxy J6 – the Galaxy A6+ and Galaxy A6.