Samsung Galaxy On6 with 5.6-inch Infinity Display, 13-megapixel camera launched: Price in India, specifications

Samsung Galaxy On6 is backed by a 3000mAh battery under the hood

Samsung Galaxy On6 has been launched in India after a multitude of teasers. Flipkart has been teasing the launch of a new phone for a while that highlighted an ‘Always On’ display. As touted, the Samsung Galaxy On6 comes with an Always-On Display that has so far been available to the mid-range and high-range Samsung Galaxy models. Apart from this, the smartphone comes with an 18.5:9 Infinity Display and features such as facial scanning. Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has been roped in as the brand ambassador for the Galaxy On6.

Samsung Galaxy On6 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy On6 price in India has been set at Rs 14,490 for the single 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone will be exclusively available via Flipkart, as well as Samsung online shop starting July 5. The smartphone is available in Black and Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy On6 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy On6 is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs on Android Oreo with Samsung Experience 9.0 on top. The smartphone packs a 5.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The display has a bezel-reduced design with chins on both top and bottom. The Galaxy On6 is powered by the company’s octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC clocked at 1.6GHz. It packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage with support for expandability via microSD card up to 256GB.

For cameras, the Galaxy On6 has a 13-megapixel sensor with a f/1.9 aperture at the back, accompanied by an LED flash. There’s an 8-megapixel front camera given on the handset, loaded with features such as stickers, Beauty Mode, and Selfie Focus. It also doubles up as a facial scanner while the smartphone has a fingerprint scanner mounted on the rear.

The Chat over Video feature that debuted recently is also available on the Galaxy On6. It is essentially a feature that gives an overlay of the messaging apps such as WhatsApp, SMS, and Messenger when you are playing a video on a supported app so that you can reply to the chats without exiting or closing the video app.

The Samsung Galaxy On6 is backed by a 3000mAh battery under the hood. It comes with connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, FM radio, and 4G VoLTE among others.