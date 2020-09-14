Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: Samsung goes Ultra with its Note flagship

On the camera side, we are looking at a 108MP + 12MP + 12MP (rear) and 10MP front camera setup.

Think of any good, high-end Android phone with numerous industry-first innovations, and it is only natural that Samsung comes to mind. Not long ago, in an exhaustive interaction with FE, Samsung India’s senior vice-president Asim Warsi had said that the high-end smartphone market is the most exciting segment because that is really the fountainhead of innovation. “Definitely for us at Samsung, this is where we put in our best imagination, creativity and innovations—to create stuff that can go beyond consumer expectations.”

Samsung, market leader at an overall level and in every sub-segment of the mobile market, certainly seems to be fully in sync with what the high-end consumer needs. The Galaxy Note20 series is a productivity powerhouse that works like a computer and lets you game like a pro. Like last year, the South Korean consumer electronics giant has introduced two models: Galaxy Note20 Ultra, designed for Note fans who demand the ultimate in power and productivity, and Galaxy Note20, for broader Note users looking to maximise their time for work and play. Both are built for efficiency, so even if you are home-bound these powerful devices will help you work smarter.

Our trial unit was the Mystic Bronze Galaxy Note20 Ultra (12GB RAM, 256GB ROM) that retails for a whopping Rs 97,999, but this has it all—a big screen, superb camera, high refresh rate, the S Pen, in-screen fingerprint sensor, super-fast specs, 5G speeds, a fancy curved display, et al. It has curved edges on the long side, with its metal rims framing the device ever so slightly. The 8.1mm thickness gives it considerable heft and also makes the device sit securely in your hand. The volume rocker and power/lock buttons, on the right, are also well-placed.

My first impression after using the device for a couple of days: It will transform the way you work, empowering you to do more anytime from anywhere. I reckon that it will appeal to a very specific niche of people who find the S Pen more productive and intuitive than finger tapping and swiping on a mobile device. Let us dig deeper to find out what’s new in this Samsung flagship.

Galaxy Note20 Ultra offers a vivid and bright 6.9-inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and 120Hz refresh rate delivering buttery smooth visuals on the screen that automatically adjusts to the content you are viewing to optimise battery life. Sporting an all-day intelligent battery (4500mAh) and super-fast charging capabilities, you can get more than 50% charge in just 30 minutes. Watching snack videos on YouTube, streaming a movie on Prime Video or listening to music is a visual treat here.

On the camera side, we are looking at a 108MP + 12MP + 12MP (rear) and 10MP front camera setup. Samsung’s S Pen stylus enables you to remotely snap photos. The camera also allows you to shoot the 960fps super slow-mo videos, which this reviewer enjoyed the most. The Note20 Ultra is great when it comes to taking regular photos with great accuracy, sharpness, colour balancing, and extremely low noise.

The Note20 Ultra’s enhanced S Pen offers a great writing experience so you can capture your ideas whenever inspiration strikes. The S Pen has more lifelike precision that gives you more accuracy and responsiveness. Its five new Anywhere actions makes touchless navigation of your device—like returning to the home screen or taking a screenshot —as simple as a flick of the wrist.

Then, there’s a more flexible and useful Samsung Notes app experience on the new Note. To help you capture, edit and share your ideas, Samsung Notes app features auto-save and syncing capabilities. Record audio as you jot down notes, and just tap a word in your notes to go to that moment in the recording. And, keep it all organised with a new folder management that makes everything easier to find.

Microsoft’s ‘Your Phone’ app with Link to Windows integration enables you to easily access your mobile apps directly from your Windows 10 PC without disrupting your flow. It’s simple and convenient to send messages, manage notifications, sync photos and make and receive calls all from your Windows 10 PC. Simply add your favourite mobile apps to your Taskbar or Start menu so you won’t have to search your phone for your favourite social networking apps or Gallery.

Let us not forget master multitasking with advanced Samsung DeX. For the first time with Samsung DeX, you can wirelessly connect the Note20 Ultra to a Smart TV when you need a bigger screen. You can manage two screens simultaneously so you can text with your friends on the Galaxy Note20 Ultra while watching a video on a Smart TV.

In summary, the Note20 Ultra is a great business-class phone and certainly worth the investment.

SPECIFICATIONS

n Display: 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display

n Processor: 2.4GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 990 processor

n Operating system: Android 10

n Memory & storage: 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage

n Camera: 108MP + 12MP + 12MP (rear), 10MP front camera

n Battery: 4500mAh

n Estimated street price: Rs 97,999