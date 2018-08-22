Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with remote-control S Pen goes official in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is now available in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has been launched in India. Dj Koh, company’s president who is in India on a maiden visit, announced the Galaxy Note 9 as the successor to the Galaxy Note 8 that debuted in India last year. The smartphone comes with a revamped S Pen, which also has a yellow colour variant for the first time. Besides a Super-AMOLED display and Dolby Atmos sound, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 comes with DeX integrated that forgoes the need of a separate dock to pair it with a PC. The cameras of the Galaxy Note 9 have also been revised to offer 4K videos at a better resolution.

A day after its global launch in New York City, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 went up for pre-orders in India along with the pricing of its two variants. The 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model costs Rs 67,900 while the 8GB RAM/ 512GB version is priced at Rs 84,900. The smartphone will begin shipping starting August 24 initially to the ones who pre-ordered, followed by other orders taken during the open sale. The smartphone can be purchased from Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm Mall, Airtel Store, Samsung online store, and other offline retailers.

The buyers also get a host of offers along with the purchase of Galaxy Note 9. A cashback of Rs 6,000 on HDFC bank cards, Rs 6,000 off on exchange, and carrier offers worth additional data. Airtel Store is offering the Galaxy Note 9 at a one-time down payment of Rs 7,900, bundled with monthly EMIs that include data and calling benefits. The smartphone comes in Midnight Black, Metallic Copper, Ocean Blue, and Lavender Purple that will be available soon, as per the company.

Inside the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is an Exynos 9810 SoC along with two RAM options – 6GB and 8GB while the storage options are 128GB and 512GB. The expandable storage support is up to 512GB microSD card. The smartphone packs a 6.4-inch Quad-HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It’s the largest ever display on a Samsung Galaxy Note device.

For the cameras, the smartphone has dual shooters on the rear side – a combination of two 12-megapixel Dual Pixel cameras with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) with up to 10x digital zoom on the cameras. There is an 8-megapixel camera on the front, which will also double up as the facial scanner. There is an iris scanner given on the top part of the display.

Coming to the S Pen, Samsung is touting a stylus it has never made so far. Embarking on the journey of S Pen so far, Samsung announced the 2018 edition of the S Pen will be a total remote control where it can even control the presentation on big screen tethered by the Galaxy Note 9. The company says that the S Pen now comes with Bluetooth Low Energy Mode that works all the time, consuming less power. You can control most things using the S Pen, however, the most practical use here is clicking pictures that won’t require you to hold your phone to click selfies. The Samsung S Pen will take less than a minute to completely charge and that would happen while the stylus is inside the Galaxy Note 9.