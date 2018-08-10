Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy Note 8: Are they really different from each other?

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is an incremental update to the last year’s Galaxy Note 8

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2018 event concluded with the launch of Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Home smart speakers. The Galaxy Note 9 rose as the star of the event and grabbed many eyeballs with its new design and more importantly its new S Pen that has been improved significantly to offer several new features. The Galaxy Note 9 is a fresh effort and a hope that Samsung deems will contribute to the company’s sales that detoured from the expectations last quarter. It is also marginally better than the Galaxy Note 8 that launched last year. Let’s take a look at what has changed in the Galaxy Note 9 from its predecessor Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy Note 8: Price

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has been launched at a price of $999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in the US while its top-end model with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage bears a price tag of $1,249. On converting these price points into Indian currency equivalents, the base variant costs roughly Rs 67,000 while the high-end model is priced at an approximate of Rs 86,300. The Galaxy Note 9 begins shipping in the US starting August 24.

In India, Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Note 9 this month. The pricing of the phablet will be somewhere around the US pricing. The company recently said that the Galaxy Note 9 will be available at a “reasonable price”, however, the base variant costs as much as the iPhone X in the US.

The Galaxy Note 8, on the other hand, was announced at a price of $929 for the base variant in the US. In India, the Galaxy Note 8 retailed at Rs 67,900 for the 64GB storage variant. However, over time the smartphone has been available under different sales and offers, reducing the final cost to half its launch price. Amazon is currently selling the Galaxy Note 8 at a price of Rs 55,900 as MRP, however, when coupled with bank and exchange offers, the customers can get the smartphone for as low as Rs 31,600.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy Note 8: Display

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 comes with a 6.4-inch Quad-HD+ Super AMOLED display – the biggest ever display on a Samsung phone. It has a resolution of 2960×1440 pixels with a pixel density of 516 and a screen-to-body ratio of 83.4 per cent. The display can produce HDR10 rich tones and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

Coming to the Galaxy Note 8, the phablet has a slightly smaller 6.3-inch display with the same resolution but a little higher pixel density of 521 ppi. There is a screen-to-body ratio of 83.2 per cent on the display that is HDR10 compliant and is shielded by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. However, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has 3D touch centred on the Home button, unlike the Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy Note 8: Performance

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood in the US, China, and some other markets. In India, Europe, and rest of the world, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will ship with the company’s in-house Exynos 9810 SoC. There is 6GB and 8GB RAM options on the Galaxy Note 9 with 128GB or 512GB storage. The storage can be further expanded via microSD card up to 512GB.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8, on the other hand, features 6GB RAM and 64GB storage only. There is no other RAM/ storage variant for the phablet. The company announced the Enterprise Edition later with more RAM and storage for the Galaxy Note 8. Both the handsets run Android 8.1 Oreo as the latest available software with Samsung Experience 9.0 skin.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy Note 8: Cameras and Battery

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 comes with two Dual Pixel 12-megapixel cameras on the rear. While one of them is a wide-angle sensor with autofocus and two aperture sizes – f/1.5 and f/2.4, the other one is a telephoto lens with a single f/2.4 aperture. Both the sensors support OIS and up to 10x optical zoom. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera. Both the front and rear cameras can record 4K videos.

The Galaxy Note 8 has similar cameras on both front and rear ends. There is just a slight change to how the 4K videos are recorded. The Galaxy Note 8 records the 4K videos at 30fps while the Galaxy Note 9 can record the same video at 60fps.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has the largest battery ever on a Galaxy Note device. It has a 4000mAh battery under the hood that Samsung claims can last up to a day. The Galaxy Note 8, on the other hand, has a 3300mAh battery under the hood. Both the handsets support fast charging with the bundled charger.