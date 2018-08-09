Samsung Galaxy Note 9 ‘Unpacked 2018’ Launch: How to watch LIVE streaming, know expected price, and other details

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch event today

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is set to launch today at the second edition of Unpacked 2018 event. The South Korean company will organise an event in Berlin today where the Galaxy Note 9 will be announced. Samsung has already shared much about the Galaxy Note 9 where the next-generation Galaxy phablet is confirmed to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a new camera setup design, and a brand new Galaxy S Pen in golden colour.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will begin at 11 am EST, which converts to 8:30 pm IST. The live stream of the event will be available on the company’s website YouTube, and the MyGalaxy app on Samsung phones. The company began taking registrations for the Galaxy Note 9 in India recently so that it is ensured you stay ahead of the other buyers in the line when the phone becomes available for orders.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will not be very different from the predecessor Galaxy Note 8. The company recently said that the Galaxy Note 9 will bear a “reasonable price” on the lines of the lacklustre sales of the Galaxy S9 smartphones. With Galaxy Note 9, Samsung will be looking to redeem its market share in the premium segment after it lost to OnePlus recently.

Some reports have leaked the pricing of the Galaxy Note 9 ahead of the launch. In Indonesia, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will allegedly cost 13,500,000 Indonesian Rupiah (roughly Rs 64,000) for the 128GB storage model while the top-end 512GB storage variant should cost 17,500,000 Indonesian Rupiah (roughly Rs 82,900). Samsung is already taking pre-orders in Vietnam where it revealed the pricing of the phone – the 128GB variant costs 25,000,000 Vietnamese Dollar while the 512GB storage model is priced at 29,490,000 Vietnamese Dollar.

For the India pricing of the Galaxy Note 9, it was reported that the phablet could cost somewhere between Rs 70,000 and Rs 75,000. Some e-tailers including Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall have already activated the teasers for the smartphone. That said, Samsung is expected to hold an event in India soon after the global unveiling to launch the device in India.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to have a 6.4-inch quad-HD+ Super AMOLED display. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC in the US, Latin America, China, and Japan while rest of the world including European and Indian markets will get the Exynos 9820 processor. There will be as much as 8GB RAM and 512GB storage options on the phablet, along with support for up to 512GB microSD card, which Samsung teased recently.

The most highlighted device will be the improved S Pen that is reported to come with an inbuilt microphone. There will be a brand new Gold colour which will ship with the Coral Blue colour variant of Galaxy Note 9. The further announcements are awaited until Samsung kicks off its Unpacked 2018 event today.