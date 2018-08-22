Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to launch in India today: Here’s where you can watch live stream

Samsung Galaxy Note India launch today

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is set to launch in India today. The South Korean company announced the 2018 version of its Note series earlier this month at its Galaxy Unpacked event in New York City. A day after the Galaxy Note 9 was launched globally, the company began taking pre-orders in India that ended yesterday in favour of the sale. The pricing of the smartphone (or phablet if you prefer it) is already out along with the platforms that it will be available to purchase on. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 India launch event is likely to be attended by company’s president DJ Koh as he is on his maiden visit to India.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 India Launch Live Stream

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch in India is scheduled to begin at 12 pm today. The company will be live streaming the event via its official site and YouTube. You can catch the live stream on the aforementioned channels.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Price in India

The price of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is already available, there’s no mystery around it. The launch offers are also detailed on several websites that will begin the sale of Galaxy Note 9 as will be announced today. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 comes in two RAM and storage variants – the 6GB/ 128GB version costs Rs 67,900 while the 8GB/512GB version costs Rs 84,900 in India. Pre-orders were available for the smartphone on major websites until yesterday, which was last day for pre-booking the smartphone.

The HDFC bank cardholders can get Rs 6,000 as cashback on the purchase, on top of exchange offer of up to Rs 6,000 via Samsung online store. The buyers who placed the pre-orders could grab the Gear Sport at Rs 4,999, down from its price of Rs 22,990. The same deal was also available via Paytm Mall. Flipkart and Amazon have listed only the exchange offers so far, however, as soon as the smartphone is announced, new offers are likely to be outed to sweeten the deal.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 packs a 6.4-inch quad-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440×2960 pixels and edge-to-edge bezels. The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 9810 processor, however, the US variant runs Snapdragon 845 SoC. There is 6GB and 8GB RAM options on the Galaxy Note 9 along with 128GB and 512GB storage choices. The Galaxy Note 9 supports up to 1TB storage, thanks to the microSD card slot to hold 512GB capacity. There are dual cameras on the rear – two 12-megapixel Dual Pixel sensors with LED flash module. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies. The Galaxy Note 9 packs a 4000mAh battery under the hood.