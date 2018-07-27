Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to be announced with Fortnite Android, says report

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is set to launch on August 9

Samsung Unpacked 2018 event is scheduled for August 9 where the company is set to unveil the Galaxy Note 9. Traditionally, the rumours and speculations grow thick just ahead of the launch of the smartphone and Samsung’s next flagship is no exception. Rumours are rife that the Galaxy Note 9 will pack a 4000mAh – the biggest one found in the S series so far. A new report further claims that Samsung is partnering Epic Games to introduce Fortnite for Android on Galaxy Note 9.

A report by XDA Developers, citing a trusted source, says that Samsung will be looking to entice the customers to buy the Galaxy Note 9 by announcing the debut of Fortnite on the Android platform. Fortnite has been available for iOS and it’s high time that its Android counterpart launched. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be the first Android phone to support Fortnite, however, it is not clear whether Fortnite for Android will stay exclusive on the Galaxy Note 9, at least for the initial days.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9, as the report points out, will come bundled with free V-Bucks, free skins for Fortnite. V-Bucks can be used to unlock skins, dances, or gliders in Fortnite, in addition to buying battle passes in the game. If we keep the Fortnite freebies aside, the Galaxy Note 9 has been previously reported to come bundled with a free wireless charger, Gear IconX earbuds, and Gear S3 smartwatch that will be launched at the same event. However, this may largely depend on what colour variant you would be buying.

Samsung is also reportedly looking to advertise the Galaxy Note 9 as a gaming phone, which makes the vapour chamber heat pipe for cooling a USP of the smartphone. The vapour chamber will ensure the phone doesn’t heat while playing intensive games. The smartphone is already said to pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC in the US and China and Exynos 9810 SoC in the countries outside these countries, so the gaming experience is likely to be at par.

Previous reports have suggested that Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could come with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED edge-to-edge display with an aspect ratio of 19.2:9. While most of the design elements of the Galaxy Note 9 will be similar to the predecessor Galaxy Note 8, there will be an entirely new camera and fingerprint sensor setup at the rear. The fingerprint sensor will be repositioned to sit below the camera island, which houses the primary shooter, secondary shooter, LED flash, and heart rate sensors in a line. There will be two 12-megapixel cameras on the rear with OIS and Dual Pixel technology while an 8-megapixel camera will sit on the front.