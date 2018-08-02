Samsung Galaxy Note 9 reservations now open; launch is on August 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is set to launch on August 9

Samsung has reportedly begun the online reservations for the upcoming Galaxy Note 9. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch is set for August 9 at the Unpacked 2018 event and the company is making sure you reserve a unit before that. While Samsung’s next phablet is reported to begin shipping from August 24, buyers can show their interest by visiting the website. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be the successor to the last year’s Galaxy Note 8.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 reservations have begun in the US where you can get in the line of buyers before the phablet availability begins. It should be noted that reservation does not mean pre-booking, so it won’t be obligatory if you reserve a Galaxy Note 9 unit and don’t buy it later when the pre-bookings begin. However, if you are interested in buying the device, making a reservation now will increase your chances of getting the device along with a guaranteed delivery by August 24.

Since it is a reservation process, you do not have to pay any upfront amount. You just need to fill out the form online and get yourself a token that will be used at the time of pre-bookings. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 reservations are available on the app and company US website. You can choose the carrier you want, or could just pick an unlocked version. In addition, Samsung is offering up to $450 discount on the Galaxy Note 9 purchase when you trade in your old, eligible device.

It’s not clear when reservations will be opened for India, however, this is particularly something that will follow Samsung India’s announcement for the Galaxy Note 9 launch in the country. This is also when the price, pre-booking, and shipping details will be announced. The US reservation website for Galaxy Note 9 does not reveal any pricing, variant, or availability information.

Previous rumours have suggested that there will be Black, Blue, Copper, Lavender, and Grey colour options for the Galaxy Note 9. However, a Twitter user claimed that Samsung would skip the Grey/ Silver colour variant of the Galaxy Note 9. It is not clear yet what variant Samsung will officially launch. Apart from the 64GB and 128GB storage versions, Samsung is also reported to introduce a 512GB storage variant for the Galaxy Note 9.