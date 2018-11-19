Samsung Galaxy Note 9 ‘Pure White’ variant tipped to launch on November 23

Samsung could announce a new variant for Galaxy Note 9 later this week (Source: Evan Blass)

Samsung has an unconventional way of launching its flagship phones where it reserves some colour variants for some point later than the launch date. Evan Blass, a renowned tipster, shared the renders for the variant earlier this month, hinting at the possibility that a Galaxy Note 9 White colour variant could be in the making. Now, a new report claims to corroborate the same directly from the horse’s mouth. Samsung has reportedly confirmed that Galaxy Note 9 will indeed launch in a new White colour on November 23.

As per a report in MyDrivers, Samsung is preparing to launch the White version for the Galaxy Note 9 to ring in the upcoming holiday season in Taiwan, an important market for Samsung in the APAC. The report claims Samsung confirmed the existence of the Galaxy Note 9 in White colour and that Taiwan will be the first country to get the special colour variant. For the pricing, the Galaxy Note 9 White version is reported to cost 30,900 Taiwanese dollar, which translates to approximately Rs 72,600.

The report does not mention what name the White version will bear, however, some recent reports have suggested the “Pure White’ name. So far, the Galaxy Note 9 has been launched in Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, and Lavender Purple, and Metallic Copper colours. In India, all the colour variants are available except for the Metallic Copper version. There is another Cloud Silver variant for the Galaxy Note 9 that is available in the US exclusively.

According to the renders tipped by Blass, the Galaxy Note 9 Pure White version will come with a same-coloured S Pen, as is the case with all other colour variants except the Ocean Blue version that features a yellow S Pen. As for the specifications, the Galaxy Note 9 sports a 6.4-inch QHD+ Infinity Display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 for the markets including the US, China, and Latin America; and Exynos 9810 processor for the rest of the markets. It has a dual camera setup comprising two 12-megapixel Dual Pixel sensors on the rear and an 8-megapixel sensor on the front. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery under the hood.