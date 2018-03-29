Samsung Galaxy Note 9 processor details revealed, performance may not be as good as Galaxy S9

Dubbed Galaxy Note 9, the company’s next flagship is touted to come with a new biometric method. (Source: Reuters)

Samsung is now apparently done with the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ launch, shipping, and promotional activities and it is now gearing up to take a further plunge to the second half of this year when it is expected to launch the next Galaxy Note device. Dubbed Galaxy Note 9, the company’s next flagship is touted to come with a new biometric method akin to the under-display fingerprint sensing technology currently available on some Vivo phones. What has not come to light yet is what processor the Galaxy Note 9 will run on until today as a Samsung device has passed through a benchmark website, revealing its key specifications and performance scores.

The popular benchmarking website Geekbench shows the test performed on Galaxy Note 9 bearing a model number SM-N960U. The listing reveals the upcoming Samsung device will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which also powers the Galaxy S9 smartphone duo. In addition, the smartphone will have 6GB of RAM packed inside, however, there could be other RAM models too. Now, the model running Snapdragon 845 is obviously the US or China variant, while the other markets will see the Exynos 9810 SoC powered Galaxy Note 9 variant.

The benchmark test has also revealed how the Galaxy Note 9 performs, at least in theory. The device scored 8,806 in the multi-core test while the single-core test received a score of 2,390. While the scores look impressive, they aren’t superior to what Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ scored in their benchmark tests. The Snapdragon 845-powered Galaxy S9 smartphone duo got 8420 in multi-core test and 2390 in the single-core test, which is again lower than the Exynos 9810-powered models scoring 8894 in multi-core, and 3648 in single-core tests.

While these scores give a fair idea of what the performance of new Galaxy Note device would be, they don’t really come close to how the smartphone performs in the real world. The listing also reveals that the smartphone will run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. Samsung has previously been reported to be working on a substitutionary method for the under-display biometrics as the latter technology could cause some internal complications on the device, as per a KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo report citing an industry source close with the matter.