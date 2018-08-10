Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in India starts at Rs 67,990 but you can get it with up to Rs 18,000 off

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is available to buy in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 India price has been revealed. The Galaxy Note 9 that launched yesterday at a grand event alongside two other devices – the Galaxy Home and Galaxy Watch – is already available to pre-book and even buy from the Samsung India website. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launched at a starting price of $999 in the US which roughly translates to around Rs 67,000. But Samsung has silently revealed the India pricing of the phone without much pomp and show.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 India price has been set at Rs 67,900 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage will be available at a price of Rs 84,900. The smartphone is available to pre-book from Samsung India e-store, however, if you want to do away with the first sale rush, you can simply buy the phone right away by paying the entire upfront amount.

The smartphone will be booked and the details will be sent to your mobile number and email address. However, Samsung website mentions that the Galaxy Note 9 will begin shipping on August 20, which is presumably the launch date of the phone on other e-commerce websites.

Samsung has only chosen to launch three variants of Galaxy Note 9 in the country. The Galaxy Note 9 will be available to buy in the Ocean Blue colour with yellow-coloured S Pen, the Midnight Black colour, and Metallic Copper colour, both of which will pack similarly-coloured S Pen units.

That said, you can get the Galaxy Note 9 for a much lower price, thanks to various offers given by Samsung. Samsung India website details many offers including exchange deals and bank rebates. If you make the purchase using an HDFC credit or debit card will get a cashback worth Rs 6,000. furthermore, if you have an old phone, you will get a value of Rs 6,000, but if you happen to have any phone mentioned in a list on the website, you can further avail extra Rs 6,000 off. The Samsung phones that are eligible for the additional exchange value include Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S6 Edge+, Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy S6, Galaxy A9 Pro, Galaxy A8+, Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A7 (2016), Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy J7 Max, Galaxy J7 Pro 32GB, Galaxy On Max, Galaxy C7 Pro, Galaxy C9 Pro.

Apart from the aforementioned Samsung phones, phones from other brands including Apple and OnePlus are also eligible for the extra Rs 6,000 discount on the exchange. The phones include iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3T, and OnePlus 3.

After readjusting the price against all the offers, the Galaxy Note 9 128GB variant will be available at Rs 49,900 while the 512GB storage variant will set you back by Rs 66,900. The smartphone is available to buy, as we said, but the shipping starts August 20.