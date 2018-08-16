Samsung Galaxy Note 9 pre-bookings offer benefits up to Rs 24,000 ahead of launch on August 22

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 India launch is on August 22

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is set to be announced in India on August 22. After making the pre-orders and booking of the smartphone live last week, Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Note 9 will debut in India a short while after its global unveiling held in New York City earlier this month. Considering India’s smartphone market and looming threat from the rivals, Samsung is bringing the India launch timelines closer to their global counterparts. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is the company’s priciest smartphone yet and packs a host of flagship features.

While the official launch of Galaxy Note 9 is a few days away, Samsung did not make pricing and availability of the smartphone a mystery. The company listed the Galaxy Note 9 on its website along with the pricing, pre-booking, and buying details a day after it was announced globally. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 starts at Rs 67,900 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM and 512GB storage model will cost Rs 84,900. The smartphone is available to pre-book via Samsung online store, Airtel store, and many other e-tailers. It’s also available across offline stores to pre-book. However, interestingly, Samsung online store is letting you buy the smartphone by paying the entire amount, however, the deliveries start on August 22.

There is a host of launch offers to sweeten the Galaxy Note 9 purchase. If you pre-book the smartphone from the Samsung online store, you are eligible for a cashback of Rs 6,000 on the exchange, along with an additional Rs 6,000 off if you trade in one of the listed smartphones on the company website. Further, the HDFC bank cardholders will get a cashback of Rs 6,000 on the purchase. On pre-orders, Samsung is offering Gear Sport wearable worth Rs 22,900 at a price of Rs 4,999. Amazon and Flipkart are taking pre-orders on their respective e-commerce platforms. While Amazon is offering an exchange value worth Rs 15,850, Flipkart’s exchange offer maxes out to Rs 15,950.

Airtel has also begun taking pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. The buyers can get Galaxy Note 9 at a down payment of Rs 7,999 with 24 instalments of Rs 2,999. The monthly EMIs will come bundled with 100GB data per month with rollover facility, unlimited calls to local, STD numbers, even while in roaming, Airtel Secure device protection, and Amazon Prime membership. It should be noted that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is available with EMIs.

Similarly, Paytm is also offering a cashback of Rs 6,000 on the pre-booking of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on its Paytm Mall website. You also get the No Cost EMI options alongside the pre-booking. The Samsung Gear Sport offer worth Rs 4,999 is also available on the pre-booking via Paytm Mall.