Samsung Galaxy Note 9 now available to buy in India, but here’s its top alternative

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is now available to buy in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is now available to purchase in India via online and offline channels. The new phablet from Samsung comes with improved features and an overhauled S Pen that now works as a remote control. Samsung revealed the pricing of the Galaxy Note 9 just a day after the global launch, whereas it took a little while for the e-commerce websites, including Samsung online store, to list the smartphone. The Galaxy Note 9 costs Rs 67,900 in India for the base variant and Rs 84,900 for the high-end model.

While the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 flaunts some changes in the specifications along with minor yet subtle redesigns, there isn’t a monumental shift in the internals on Galaxy Note 9 when compared to the Galaxy Note 8 that launched in India last year. While the processor in Galaxy Note 9 is Samsung’s latest to date, the Galaxy Note 8 has a slightly less powerful processor that you wouldn’t notice unless you closely monitor the loading time the graphics-intensive games take.

With the recent price cut, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is available online at Rs 55,900, which is Rs 12,000 off on the launch price of the smartphone. If you are looking to buy a new phone in the premium segment, you can at least save a considerable amount when you choose Galaxy Note 8 over Galaxy Note 9, not because it’s cheaper now but because both the phones aren’t very different. If you are not going to notice the slight delay that is present on Galaxy Note 8 as compared to Galaxy Note 9, you don’t have a reason to upgrade to the latter except for the S Pen, which has been infused with some nifty features carried out by the button.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

But first, let’s count the minor differences so that you can rationalise if you really need to spend Rs 12,000 extra for the Galaxy Note 9. The Galaxy Note 9 has a 6.4-inch quad-HD+ Super AMOLED display while the Galaxy Note 8 packs a display that’s smaller by just 0.1-inch at a size of 6.4-inch. Samsung says it’s the biggest display ever on a Galaxy Note device. Now, coming to the processor, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has an Exynos 9810 processor in India while the Galaxy Note 8 runs Exynos 8895, while the US counterparts are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 835 processors, respectively. There isn’t a noticeable difference when you use the phone regularly. To nitpick, the loading times of some heavy-sized games are less on Galaxy Note 9 but all other games run just fine. That said, multitasking on Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy Note 9 begs no difference, whatsoever.

Even the camera setup, which is a combination of two 12-megapixel Dual Pixel shooters on the rear, is the same on the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy Note 9. However, there is a subtle change that may prove to be useful for real pro photographers. The Galaxy Note 9 supports 4K videos in 60fps while the Galaxy Note 8 comes with 30fps support for 4K videos. Other than this, a significant change can be seen quality-wise, but specifications are the same on paper. For selfies, both the models have an 8-megapixel sensor on the front. Both the models have iris scanning, facial recognition, and fingerprint scanning features.

The placement of the fingerprint sensor is totally changed on the Galaxy Note 9, however. Instead of sitting next to the cameras and body sensors, the fingerprint is now found below the camera and sensor setup.

Talking about the batteries, it is something that may be a turn-off for some buyers. The Galaxy Note 9 has a 4000mAh battery while the Galaxy Note 8 packs a 3300mAh battery. There is a reasonable gap between the two, thereby, affecting how long the phone will survive before it needs charging. If you aren’t someone who has to travel a lot while making sure the phone is properly utilised in terms of consumption, the Galaxy Note 8 should be just fine.

The S Pen on Galaxy Note 9 is full with new features – you can now control most of the things on the device without having to touch it. You can play/pause videos saved on your phone and YouTube videos. You can switch between slides on PowerPoint without tapping on the screen. However, the handiest use case is clicking photos. Now, instead of holding your phone at a distance or using a selfie stick, you can place your phone somewhere, move back to your group and click the button on S Pen. Galaxy Note 8’s S Pen doesn’t have these features, so this is something that you will have to compromise on. But, otherwise, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is a decent premium phone at Rs 55,900. It still offers a good exchange value when you’re buying a new smartphone online.