Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leak is enough to disappoint fans; here’s what it claims

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was recently leaked in abundance giving away all the key specifications out in the open. The release date was also leaked alongside, giving a fair idea of when Samsung is going to finally unveil its second flagship smartphone this year. The major feature that has been intriguing everyone, based on the leaks so far, is the under-display fingerprint sensor that Samsung has been working on for a long time. While the earlier reports hinted at its possibility on the Galaxy Note 9, a new leak claims that Samsung might forgo the under-display fingerprint sensor entirely for the traditional rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

According to prolific tipster Ice Universe, who goes by @UniverseIce on Twitter, it is “certain” that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has no “FOD” – fingerprint-reader on display. The tipster has a good record of leaking information on Samsung devices that turn out to be true most of the time. The claim that Samsung is not choosing to pack the under-display fingerprint technology on the Galaxy Note 9 corroborates a previous report by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which suggested the South Korean giant may go for some other biometric method rather than using the under-display fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy Note 9.

The tipster did not specify as to why Samsung would ditch the under-display fingerprint sensor for the regular one. However, it was earlier reported that Samsung ran into some technical complications while trying to embed the under-display fingerprint sensor on the device. It further added that the in-display fingerprint unlocking method will face issues with screen protectors and various different environments that are likely to hamper the success rate of the in-display fingerprint sensor on its next flagship.

While Vivo has already bypassed any technical performance issues that might scupper its incorporation in the already selling Vivo X21 Plus UD and Vivo Apex smartphones. However, looking at the bigger picture here offers the answer to the reason why Samsung is not able to handle something that has been perfectly handled by Vivo, a comparatively smaller manufacturer. The reason is the mass production that is less in Vivo’s case than Samsung’s.

Previously, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was tipped to come with an all-new S Pen that is likely to come with an inbuilt microphone. Moreover, there will be a new UX called Crown UX, specially designed for the Galaxy Note 9. There will also be the Bixby button on the Galaxy Note 9, however with more advancements to reduce the promptness and usability to further take on Google Assistant and Siri. There will also be a significantly larger battery in the handset – 3850mAh 18W to be specific, as per the reports. The cameras on the device will also be revamped where the major focus will be on the front shooters.