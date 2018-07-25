Samsung Galaxy Note 9 India price leaked ahead of launch; colour variants also tipped

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is set to launch on August 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is scheduled to launch on August 9, but ahead of its debut, the rumours have reiterated what Samsung’s next flagship could pack. Evan Blass, the renowned tipster, has now shared the colour variants of the Galaxy Note 9 that also reveal its design. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is likely to come in Blue, Black, and Brown colours, according to the tipster, which corroborates the earlier reports. While the Black and Brown variants are expected to bundle the S Pen of the same colour, the Blue variant may come with a Gold colour S Pen.

Blass has shared the image renders on Twitter where all the three colour variants of Galaxy Note 9 can be seen side by side. There have been previous speculations on the one of the S Pen version will be different from the others and the Blue colour variant of Galaxy Note 9 could be the one with that S Pen in Gold colour.

This comes right after the report that said that Samsung could offer freebies with the purchase of the Galaxy Note 9 after the launch – a free Gear S3 smartwatch, which is expected to launch alongside, with the Blue colour variant. The Black colour model of Samsung Galaxy Note 9, on the other hand, will be bundled with a free wireless charger while the Brown colour model will pack free Gear IconX wireless earbuds.

Separately, a report by 91Mobiles suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 India pre-orders could start as early as August 19. The report further mentions, citing industry sources, that the smartphone will be launched in India within a week of its global launch – August 12 – August 16. It will go on sale in September. The report also mentions that pricing information of the Galaxy Note 9. The smartphone could bear a price tag between Rs 70,000 and Rs 75,000.

As for the specifications, the earlier reports have said that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could come with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED edge-to-edge display with an aspect ratio of 19.2:9. While most of the design elements of the Galaxy Note 9 will be similar to the predecessor Galaxy Note 8, there will be a entirely new camera and fingerprint sensor setup at the rear. The fingerprint sensor will be repositioned to sit below the camera island, which houses the primary shooter, secondary shooter, LED flash, and heart rate sensors in a line.

There will be two 12-megapixel cameras on the rear with OIS and Dual Pixel technology while an 8-megapixel camera will sit on the front. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, however, in the markets outside the US and China, Samsung will pack its own Exynos 9810 processor. There will be at least 6GB of RAM with the storage options going as high as 512GB for the top-end model. A 4000mAh battery is said to power the smartphone.