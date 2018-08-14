Samsung Galaxy Note 9 India launch date revealed

The smartphone will also be available on Flipkart in the country. (Photo: Samsung Website)

After a successful global launch in New York on August 9, South Korean giant Samsung will unveil its flagship Galaxy Note 9 in India on August 22. Industry sources on Tuesday confirmed to IANS that the India launch — to be attended by top Korean executives — will be the biggest ever for Samsung in the country. The pre-booking for Galaxy Note 9 — which will be available in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+512GB variants for Rs 67,900 and Rs 84,900 respectively — opened in India on August 10. Those who pre-book the device will get a chance to own a Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch for Rs 4,999, which originally costs Rs 22,990.

All variants of the device will be available across retail and online stores. The smartphone will also be available on Flipkart in the country. The device, to be made available globally from August 24, will be manufactured at the world’s largest mobile manufacturing plant in Noida that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 9.

Galaxy Note 9 comes with a mammoth 1TB memory, a bigger 4,000mAh battery and a Bluetooth-equipped S Pen. The device that runs OS Android 8.1 (Oreo) has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip (SoC) for the US customers and the models powered by Samsung’s very own “Exynos 9 Series 9810” chips will come to India.

The device sports a dual camera system (12MP+12MP) with dual optical image stabilisation (OIS) at the rear — with 2 times more powerful optical zoom and up to 10 times powerful digital zoom — and an 8MP front shooter. When it comes to Stylus Pen (the company calls it S Pen), there is much more to experience this time. S Pen now has remote control functionality along with Bluetooth connectivity and extremely fast charging.