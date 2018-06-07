Samsung Galaxy Note 9 flagship could launch in August: What we know so far

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 began popping up in the rumour mills a while back

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is reportedly set to launch on August 9. The long-rumoured flagship phablet from the Samsung’s kitty will be revealed to the public around two months later at a grand event. Samsung is yet to officially confirm the launch date for its next flagship. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9, however, will not be any different from the Galaxy Note 8, as per the recent rumours.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 began popping up in the rumour mills a while back. While it was previously speculated to be Samsung’s in-display fingerprint sensor phone, some later reports refuted the claims, saying that the South Korean giant is reserving the technology for the Galaxy S10, which will be launched next year. Some other rumours that were rife at a time indicated that Samsung is overhauling the S Pen to introduce support for a microphone.

That aside, the design of Galaxy Note 9 isn’t going to be new. Instead, improved aesthetics borrowed from the predecessor will be seen on the handset. As per recent renders spotted by @onleaks, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will have a horizontally-aligned dual camera setup with the capsule-shaped fingerprint sensor below it. The earlier speculations of an in-display fingerprint sensor turned out false as more renders and leaks began surfacing. The physical and regular fingerprint scanner will be mounted on the rear panel of the handset, however, at a different position from the one on Galaxy Note 8. The capsule-shaped island given for the fingerprint sensor will, again, prove to be problematic and odd for some users.

For the pricing, no change in design and few bumps in the specifications suggest that the Galaxy Note 9 will not be pricier than the predecessor and even the Galaxy S9 smartphones launched earlier this year. In India, the Galaxy Note 8 was launched at a starting price of Rs 67,900, the Galaxy S9 launch price started at Rs 57,900, and the Galaxy S9+ was launched at a price of Rs 64,900 onwards.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is speculated to pack a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution. The screen-to-body ratio on the Galaxy Note 9 will also be improved. The handset will house a significantly powerful battery than the predecessor with a rumoured capacity of 3850mAh, which is higher than Galaxy Note 8’s 3300mAh battery capacity. Samsung is also said to introduce a new UI for the phones Galaxy Note 9 onwards. Called the Crown UX, there will be a shift in the UI design from the currently available Samsung Experience 9.