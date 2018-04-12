Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could be company’s most powerful phone ever; here’s what it’s said to pack inside

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will take a big leap over the predecessors’ battery capacity with a 4000mAh battery. (Source: Reuters)

Samsung is gradually inching towards the launch of the second flagship smartphone this year – the Galaxy Note 9. Earlier rumours have suggested that the Galaxy Note 9 is going to pack some top-of-the-line features and specifications, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and an alternative to the under-display fingerprint sensor. A new report now claims that Samsung’s next Galaxy Note smartphone will pack a 4000mAh battery under the hood to power the internals. Besides, the battery is also touted to provide juice for more than one day. A separate leak has also claimed that the Galaxy Note 9 will sport a 6.4-inch display.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8, launched last year, was a significant upgrade over the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, however, it packed a 3300mAh battery inside. The successor Galaxy Note 9 will take a big leap over the predecessors’ battery capacity with a 4000mAh battery, tips a popular leakster. It is also said to have been designed keeping in mind the battery-related fiasco Galaxy Note 7 landed in. Previously, it was reported that the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to pack a 3850mAh battery – which is also claimed to be a possibility whatsoever. If this is anything to be believed, the Galaxy Note 9 would be the first premium Galaxy smartphone to pack such kind of battery.

In line with the above leak, Galaxy Note 9 is also said to come with a 6.4-inch Infinity Display, according to a tipster who shared the information on Twitter. It was earlier reported that Samsung could be planning to go for a 6.3-inch display, however, this new leak suggests a marginal improvement to the display in terms of size. In addition, the smartphone will continue to have the bezel-reduced design, taking cues from the Galaxy S9 smartphone duo. However, there will be a few variations to the display to make it look distinct from the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S9/S9+ smartphones.